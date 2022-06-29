Cold Spring Officials Table Discussion on City Hall Space Issues

COLD SPRING -- After a lengthy discussion, there seems to be some light at the end of very long tunnel in solving Cold Springs space issues within city hall.

A public hearing was held Tuesday night to give the council some recommendations on how to proceed.

Laura Eysnogle is with Wendel Architects. She says the committee came up with three proposals to help with the space issues for city hall, the library and police and fire station.

Package A is a renovation of the current city hall building, new construction at the Granite Landing location for the fire department and new construction for the library at an unknown site. Package B was a renovation of city hall with new construction for a combination police and fire station at the Granite Landing site. Package C was a renovation of the current city hall building and building a new fire and police station out at the Sauk River Road location.

Construction committee members and residents both spoke for and against the three proposals.

Marv Soldner was a member of the construction committee. He says while he agrees these departments need more space, he's not sure the city is being fiscally responsible.

This budget process has not started with an actual number. We just started with listing what we wanted and never put a budget in place.

The three proposals presented to the council range between $12-$14 million which would include both new construction and renovations.

Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum says it's time to stop kicking the can down the road.

We need the space to do our job property. We need to make a decision as it will only cost more if we continue to push it down the down. We need to start moving forward with something.

Council member Doug Schmitz says he understands the frustrations with how long this project is taking, but given the current economy, feels it may be best put this project on pause again.

My recommendation would be to pull back and look at this project again in March or April of next year and see how the economy shuffles out.

After a nearly three hour discussion, the council voted to table the topic, to reflect on the feedback and information present. Despite tabling the topic, there was some support among the council of just building a new fire station.

The council is expected to make a decision at their next meeting on July 12th.

Cold Spring city hall current holds the administrative offices, council chambers, library, police and fire departments.