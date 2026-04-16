The Twins, Timberwolves and Wild will all be in action on Saturday with their start times staggered enough to watch (most of) all three games.

First, the surprising Twins will play against the Cincinnati Reds at 1:10 p.m. at Target Field. As of Thursday, the Twins are 11-8 and hold a one-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central Division.

Emerging Twins ace Taj Bradley (3-0, 1.25 ERA) will start the matinee for the Twins. Saturday's Twins game can be heard on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.

WOLVES GAME ONE START TIME

The Timberwolves will play game one of their playoff series with the Nuggets on Saturday in Denver. Tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

The Wolves and Nuggets have met twice in the playoffs over the last few seasons. The Nuggets took their first round series 4-1 in 2022-23 but the Wolves got their revenge in a conference semifinal matchup the next season with a 4-3 series win.

Game two of the series is set for Monday at 9:30 p.m., game three in Minnesota is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23rd and game four on Saturday, April 25th at 7:30 p.m..

WILD GAME ONE START TIME AGAINST DALLAS 2026

The Wild will match up with the Dallas Stars in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Game one in Dallas is set for 4:30 p.m. in Texas.

This will be the third playoff meeting between the two teams. Dallas took a first round series 4-2 in 2016 and then beat the Wild 4-2 in a first round series in 2023.

Saturday's Wild game can be heard on AM 1240/FM 95.9 WJON.