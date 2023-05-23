Cold Spring To Consider Contract With Architect For Fire Station

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The Cold Spring City Council will consider approving a contract with an architect to design their new fire station.

During Tuesday's meeting the council is expected to approve hiring Wendel/Five Bugles Design to develop plans for their new fire station.

Get our free mobile app

The city previous worked with the architect in 2020 to help design a combination fire and police station, however the contract has been idle and the council has changed their direction.

The new contract would be renders of just the fire station, however Wendel has agreed to do preliminary conceptual plans for a potential library for free if a contract is approved.

The city closed on the purchase of the lot for the new fire station last week.

City officials have been dealing with space issues inside city hall for years. The new fire station is the first domino to help provide relief inside the building with potential renovations inside city hall to fit the police station, administration and council chambers.

READ RELATED ARTICLES