Foley Fun Days Continues

FOLEY -- Foley Fun Days continue this week.

Tonight, the fun continues with the Heavenly Hot Rod Show, a family fun night, and a street dance featuring Darling Miss Jane, a cover band from central Minnesota.

Wednesday, the activities wrap up with the Grand Parade, called the biggest little parade in Minnesota, starting at 6:30, followed by another street dance featuring Stifle, a cover band featuring a group of brothers.

