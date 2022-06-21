Get Free Passes To Minnesota Parks From These Local Libraries

MINNESOTANS LOVE THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Isn't it true? We all love to get out in nature; go for a walk on a trail; ride a bike; swim in a quarry on a hot summer day, or cross-country ski through beautiful scenery in the winter. That's why I love this program.

I'm always amazed at our library system's great resources. The Great River Regional Library is again teaming up with Minnesota DNR to provide free week-long passes to visit our Minnesota State Parks. The program was created so low-income communities here in Minnesota can access state parks, as, without this program, they may not have the money to do so.

Get our free mobile app

EXPANSION

The program was a big hit in 2021, so now the DNR plans to expand the program through 2025, hoping to grow from 71 participating libraries to 117, making park passes available state-wide for those with low-income homes to check out. The pass will be good for 7 days before it expires, giving you plenty of time within a week to head a one or more Minnesota State Parks free of charge.

PARTICIPATING CENTRAL MINNESOTA LIBRARIES

The following central Minnesota libraries are currently participating in the program which goes year-round; so if you go to the library and they have no passes for that week, just come back at another time, or head to one of the other participating libraries to see if they have a pass for you. Keep in mind, that you must come into the library to access the passes. There is no "HOLD" for passes, as they want to make sure the program is serving those that need it most, and you cannot get a pass by calling the library or ordering one online.

Participating libraries include:

Foley Public Library

Little Falls Carnegie Public Library

St. Cloud Public Library

Upsala Public Library

Long Prairie Public Library

Staples Public Library

For more information about the DNR Park Pass Program, click HERE.

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage

8 Tips for Avoiding Car Theft in St. Cloud