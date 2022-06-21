This Week’s Adoptable Pet Is A Determined Looking Cat Named Bear

A sweet but determined looking cat named Bear is up for adoption this week at the Tri County Humane Society.

All cats 6 months of age and older are eligible for our "Five Dollar Fabulous Feline" promotion. Ask TCHS staff for more information * Say hello to Bear! He came to TCHS due to his owner no longer being able to afford his care. He has been around cats and done well with them, though he can be cranky until he gets to know them.

Bear may do best as an only feline in his new home. He has not been around dogs or children. Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when bringing a new animal into the home; ask a staff member for detailed tips. Change can be hard for Bear and it may take him time to adjust to his new home- please be patient with him!

This handsome boy is very sweet once he warms up- he loves getting scratches from his favorite people. Bear came in with some litter box concerns; he was found to have urinary crystals which are treated with a prescription urinary diet. This diet is recommended to help prevent future urinary issues- he will most likely need this diet life-long.

Bear will need follow-up veterinary visits to keep his bladder (and the rest of him) as healthy as possible. This boy would thrive in a low-key home where he can feel safe and relaxed. A variety of comfy cat beds and blankets to snooze on would be ideal. Bear should have access to a variety of scratching surfaces to keep his nails neat and tidy between trims.

Playtime and enrichment will keep his mind and body active and happy indoors. Sweet Bear boy cannot wait to find his new human(s)! ~~ Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. To military personnel, veterans and seniors-the fee would be waived.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE

St. Cloud, MN 56304

