St. Cloud Woman Accused of Assault With a Baseball Bat

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman faces felony assault charges after allegedly hitting two other women with a baseball bat.

Thirty-two-year-old Elizabeth Huggins is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Court records show a number of women were fighting in the parking lot of a Waite Park bar early Sunday morning when another group of women tried to break it up.

Court records show Huggins hit one woman as many as three times in the head and a second woman across the shoulder area.

The first woman also suffered a broken foot when the car Huggins was leaving in drove over her foot.

Huggins made her first court appearance Tuesday.

