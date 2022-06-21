CentraCare Prepares for Kids COVID Vaccine

ST. CLOUD -- U.S. regulators have approved COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages six months to five years old.

While child doses of the vaccine are still moving to area clinics, CentraCare’s Doctor George Morris says parents should expect a three-shot series.

We are encouraging all adults to get at least three doses, if not more. And then with kids, we should start it out viewing this as a three-shot series, which is similar to other vaccines that we get.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises vaccination for anyone, even if they’ve already had COVID-19, and it’s OK to receive the shot along with other vaccinations.

Roughly 18 million kids are eligible.

CentraCare’s Doctor George Morris says the vaccines are best given in a child’s pediatrician’s office.

That could be pediatricians or family medicine. Doctors in a setting that the children are comfortable with, in a group of people that they're comfortable with and you're comfortable with as a parent. And that's the right way, the right place to do it.

Morris says shots will start to be administered in the next few weeks. Parents with questions should call their family practice doctor or pediatrician.