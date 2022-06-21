Town Ball Weekly – June 21st, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(June 14th thru June 19th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1

(Saturday June 18th)

The Express defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits and solid defense and they were aided by ten walks. The Express starting pitcher was Matt Dingmann, he threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up six his, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brooks Marquardt threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up four hits, and he recored two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Austin Ruehle went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brian Marquardt went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Dingmann went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Brooks Marquardt earned a walk, he had two stolen bases, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-5, Andy Dingmann earned two walks and he scored a run and Michael Hoffman earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Chance Berger, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, eight walks and three strikeouts. Mitch Wieneke threw 3 1/3 inning, he gave up six hits, one run and two walks.

The Lakers offense was led by Austin Lenzmeier, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Max Fuchs went 2-for-4. Andrew Schmidt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Colton Fruth went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-5, Alex Lenzmeier and Nick Schmidt both went 1-for-4 and Alex Miller went 1-for-1.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 7 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1

(Sunday June 19th)

The Express defeated their league rivals the Brewers, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles, solid defense and a pair of good pitcher performances. Zach Dingmann started on the mound, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tommy Friesen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Scott Marquardt earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI and Jaxon Marquardt went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Austin Ruehle went 3-for-5 and he scored three runs. Veteran Craig Meyer went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Zach Dingmann earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Michael Hoffman went 1-for-4.

The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Stang threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Conner Clark went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases. Luke Harren and Josh Lanctot both went 1-for-4 and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-3. Derrik Orth went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Will Boeckman and Ian Huntsinger both earned a walk.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 9 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 3

(Saturday June 18th)

The Gussies defeated their league rivals the Nicks, backed by eight hits, including two home runs and a double. They were aided by eight walks and they played solid defense. The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Aaron Fruth threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by veteran Dusty Schultzenburg, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Adam Gwost went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Mitch Gwost went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned thee walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3, he earned three walks and he was credited for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. James Anderson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Aaron Fruth was hit twice by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nate Gwost earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored a run. Nevin Bloom went 1-for-1 and Trey Toenjes earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Nolan Hemmesch, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Connor Lincoln threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Damian Lincoln threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led by Dylan Rausch, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tanner Rausch went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Damian Lincoln went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Connor Lincoln went 1-for-4 and he had a stolen base. Tanner Anderson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Mike Bautch went 1-for-5 and Al Fohrenboecher earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 0

(Sunday June 19th)

The Rockies defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by six timely hits, one extra base hit and good defense. The Rockies starting pitcher was lefty Jake Brinker, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Trevor Lardy threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and righty Brock Humbert threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and one walk.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 2-for 4 with a double for three RBIs. Brady Linn went 2-for-4, he scored a pair of runs and he had a stolen base. Jordan Neu went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks and veteran David Jones went 1-for-2 with a walk. Austin Dufner went 1-for-3 and Brady Blattner earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger and Cole Fuchs both earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Noah Klinefelter, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Austin Lenzmeier, he went 2-for-4 and Max Fuchs went 2-for-4. Alex Lenzmeier went 2-for-4 and Rudy Notch went 1-or-3 with a stolen base. Nick Schmitt went 1-for-3, Austin Schmitt went 2-for-4 and Colton Fruth earned a walk.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 11 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 9

(Sunday June 19th)

The Nicks defeated their league rival the Hawks, backed by eighteen hits, including four doubles. The Nick starting pitcher was Dylan Rausch, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Howen threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit and three runs. Travis Hansen threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

The Nick offense was led byTanner Rausch, he went 4-for-6 with a double four two RBIs and he scored two runs. Kaden Rausch went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Alex Faber went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Bautch went 2-for-6 for three RBIs and Dylan Rausch went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Damian Lincoln went 3-for-6 and he scored two runs and Derek Kuechle went 1-for-3 with a double. Alex Fohrenbacher went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Conner Lincoln went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch, Nick Howen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Caiden Braun scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Nathan Geislinger threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs and issued three walks. Austin Schlangen threw three innings, gave up seven runs and five runs. Austin Berg threw one inning and gave up wo hits.

The Hawks offense was led by Jordan Kelm, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs.

Matt Pennertz went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Schlangen went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner O’Lean went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Ludwig went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Sam Nistler went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cullen Hoffman went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Matt Unterberger went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two run, Stephen Pennertz and Austin Berg both earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY NORTH

Kimball Express 7-1

Cold Spring Rockies 5-2

Pearl Lake Lakers 4-5

Eden Valley Hawks 4-6

CENTRAL VALLEY SOUTH

Luxemburg Brewers 6-2

Watkins Clippers 5-2

St. Augusta Gussies 2-6

St. Nicholas Nicks 2-6

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4

(Saturday June 18th)

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits and good defense. Veteran righty Adam Wenker started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Veteran righty David Schlangen threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Brian Schellinger went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Grant Mackenthun went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Riley Ahrndt earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Tim Burns went 3-for-5, with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-4, Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and John Schumer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Brett Knudsen, he threw eight innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs and two walks and Alex Kreiling threw one inning.

The Lakers offense was led by Joe Setrum, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Korte went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and Drew Turnquist went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Jordan Golombiecki went 2-for-3 and he earned two walks and Blake Brown went 1-for-5 with a double. Tommy Gohman went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Brown went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Ben Kullberg earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake Samuelson earned two walks.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4 SARTELL MUSKIES 2

(Sunday June 19th)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Muskies, backed by nine hits and some very good defensive plays in the outfield, that could be worthy of mention on the ESPN Highlights. The River Cats starting pitcher was righty Andy Nefs, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Zach Schmidt, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jack Grell went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-5 for a RBI, Preston Schlegel went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and he had a stolen base and Sampson Schlegel went 1-for-5. Ty Carper earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Callan Henkemyer went 1-for-5, Justin Houge went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went

1-for-4 and Hunter Holewa scored a run.

The Muskies starting pitcher was John Schumer, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Calen O’Connell, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Tim Burns and Cody Partch both went 2-for-4 with a double. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Andrew Deters and Calen O’Connell both went 1-for-4 and Ethan Carlson earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 7 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 5

(Wednesday June 15th)

The Bandits starting pitcher was M. Blomquist, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Dalton Fouquette threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Ryan Groskreutz, he went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jackson Thorn went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Murphy went 2-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Kreeden Blomquist was credited for a RBI. Matt Krenz went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Mitch Louden went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Hunter Stulz went 1-for-3 and Luke Schumacher earned a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Owen Arndt, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Hemker threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Dane Dingmann, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Noah Jensen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Hemker went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Connor Hemker earned two walks. Owen Arndt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brandon Bokelman earned a walk and he scored two runs.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 14 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 9

(Friday June 17th)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League foes the Cyclones, backed by fifteen hits, including five doubles and a triple. The River Cats starting pitcher was Ty Carper, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, seven walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The River Cats were led on offense by Callan Henkemeyer, he went 2-for-6 with a double for four RBIs. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Ty Carper went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Preston Schlegel went 3-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-4 with a double for one RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jordan Picka went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Al Smith went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Jake Carper earned two walks and he scored a run, Hunter Holewa had a sacrifice bunt, Cody Thiery earned a walk and Jack Grell scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Connor Hemker, he threw one inning, he gave up five hits, five runs and he earned a walk. Brandon Bokelman threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kirby Schmid threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three runs and three walks. Austin Rodriguez threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Terrence Moody, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kirby Schmid went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Bokelman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Connor Hemker went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker went 4-for-5 and he earned a walk. Dominic Mathies went 1-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Krepp earned three walks and he scored two runs, Owen Arndt earned a walk and he scored a run and Austin Rodriguez went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 3 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 2

(Sunday June 19th)

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Anglers, backed by five hits, good defense a good pitching. Weston Schug started on the mound for the Bandits, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Mitch Louden threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. Wyatt Flint threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up a hit.

The Bandits offense was led by Connor Rolf, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Dalton Fouquette was credited for a RBI. Mitch Louden went 2-for-4 and Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Kreeden Blomquist earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Luke Schumacher had a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Krenz had a stolen base.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Logan Eisentrager, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Dinkel threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Anglers offense was led by Eric Fouquette, he went 2-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Easton Knealing went 1-for-5, with two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tommy Schaupp went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Dan Jerde was credited for a RBI. Karter Gruenwald went 1-for-2, Nick Dinkel went 1-for-5, Jacob Dinkel earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Justin Cornell and Jacob Eisentrager both earned a walks.

SAUK RAPIDS CYLCONES 6 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 5

(Sunday June 19th)

The Cyclones defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits and very good defense. The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty Terrence Moody, he threw five innings, he gave up two hit, three runs, five walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by player/manager Tyler Hemker, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Matt Krepp went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Swanson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Reid Lunser went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Owen Arndt went 2-for-4. Trygve Hanson went 1-for-4 with a double and Terrence Moody went 1-for-5. Brandon Bokelman earned a walk and he scored a run and Conner Hemker had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Ben Jenny, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Kreiling thew five innings, he gave up four six runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers was offense was led by Blake Brown, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Justin Hagstrom went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Matt Korte went 3-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Samuelson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Drew Lindquist went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Tommy Gohman was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Jordan Golombiecki earned two walks, Jackson Phillip scored a run and Hayden Fassler and Ben Brown both earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE WEST

St. Joseph Joes 6-0

Sartell Muskies 4-2

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 2-6

Clear Lake Lakers 2-8

Sartell Stone Poneys 0-5

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE EAST

Monticello Polecats 4-0

Clearwater River Cats 5-2

Becker Bandits 5-2

Albertville Anglers 1-3

Roger Red Devils 1-4

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

RICHMOND ROYALS 10 FARMING FLAMES 5

(Friday June 17th) Farming Tournament)

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Flames in the quarterfinals of the Farming tournament, backed by fifteen hits and a home run. The starting pitcher for the Royals was veteran righty Blaine Athmann, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw four innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Justin Schroeder, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice for four huge RBIs. Dalton Thelen went 4-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Cole Schmitz went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dusty Adams went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Cameron Miller went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Carter Thelen went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Backes went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kyle Budde went 1-for-5.

The starting pitcher for the Flames was Adam Nibaur, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs and three walks. Adam Winkels threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Breyden Einyck threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led y Ethan Navtratil, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Will Mergen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Taylor Fourre went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Breyden Einyck went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Becker went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Carson Holthaus went 1-for-4 and Hunter Mergen went 1-for-1.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 8 GREENWALD CUBS 7

(Sunday June 19th)

The Grovers defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and a double. The Grovers starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw 1 2/3 to close it out, he issued a a pair of walks.

The Grovers offense was led by Colton Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Josh Roelike went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Kurt Marthaler went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Alex Welle went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jordan Klaphake went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Tanner Klaphake went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Andrew Welle scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw a complete game, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Cubs offense was led by Kegan Stueve, he went 1-for-4 with a double double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Sam Frieler earned who walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Kramer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Ethan Ettel went 1-for-3 he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Thomas went 1-for-5, Gabe Schwieters earned a walk and he scored a run and Brett Engelmeyer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nathan Welle and Jesse Kulzer both scored a run.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 11 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5

(Saturday June 11th)

The Grovers defeated their league rivals the Chargers, backed by three doubles and a home run, they were aided by some Chargers misplays and they put up six big runs in the top of the ninth. The Grovers starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and three runs. Jaron Klaphake threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Jordan Klaphake, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Welle went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Kurt Marthaler went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Colton Meyer went 4-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-5 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jaron Klaphake went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Andrew Welle went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Josh Roelike went 1-for-5.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Anthony Revermann, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Nathan Terres went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Owen Meyer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Devin Orbeck was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Corey Schoenberg went 1-for-4, Anthony Revermann and Jamie Terres both were hit by a pitch, Tyler Revermann and Reagan Nelson both earned a walk and Tyler Rademacher scored a run.

GREENWALD CUBS 7 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 2

(Saturday June 18th)

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Chargers, backed by twelve hits, including one big double, they were aided by five walks and they played good defense. The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Tyler Engelmeyer, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brett Engelmeyer went

1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sam Frieler went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Gabe Schwieters went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Ethan Ettel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Wehlage went 3-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Kramer went 1-for-5 and Ryan Stueve had a sacrifice bunt.

The Chargers starting pitch was Anthony Revermann, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Reagan Nelson threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Reagan Nelson, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Jamie Terres went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-4. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-2, Anthony Revermann was hit by a pitch, Eric Terres had a stolen base and Devin Orbeck scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE NORTH

Elrosa Saints 7-0

Spring Hill Chargers 6-5

New Munich Silverstreaks 4-4

Maple Grove Grovers 3-5

Greenwald Cubs 2-6

SOUTH DIVISION

St. Martin Martins 6-0

Richmond Royals 5-2

Farming Flames 5-3

Lake Henry Lakers 2-7

Roscoe Rangers 1-9

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 1

(Wednesday June 15th)

The Pirates come from behind to defeat their league rivals the Twins by a pair of very timely hits and solid defense. They got a huge two run home run in the seventh inning to take the lead. The starting pitcher for the Pirates was righty Grady Fuchs, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Griffin Bjerke threw three innings in relief, he issued four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Johnson closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 1-for-4 with a two run home run for two RBIs. Garrett Leusink went 3-for-4 with a double and Grady Fuchs went 3-for-4. Tanner Stanley went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, Blake Vagle went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Sam Oehrlein earned a walk.

The Twins starting pitcher was Hunter Magnuson, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ben Kulset threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Derek Dolezal, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jett Solanek went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Kulset went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and

Jake Rambow earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Scott Rambow was hit by a pitch and Adam Schrader and Josh Soine both earned a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 18 NLS LAKERS 2 (7 Innings)

(Sunday June 19th)

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by fifteen hits, including one home run and four doubles and solid defense. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support, Brandon Wedel started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brandon Carlson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Josh Beier, he went 4-for-5 with a double for six RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nathan Meyer went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adrian Belden went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Blake Karsch went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jordan Wosmek went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jordan Beier went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Tanner Hensus went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Nathan Beier went 1-for-3 with double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dengerud earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Kemen was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Brandon Carlson was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Carlson threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Torkelson threw one inning, he gave a hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Luke Ruter, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Weston Gjerde went 1-for-4. Regan Carlson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Aaron Zimmer went 1-for-2. Jaiden Henjum was hit by a pitch, Kyle Baker and Titian Norton both earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Atwater Chuckers 5-0

Starbuck Stars 4-2

Regal Eagles 4-3

New London-Spicer Twins 3-3

Paynesville Pirates 3-5

Norway Lake-Sunburg Lakers 0-6

VICTORY LEAGUE

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 11 FLENSBURG FALCONS 1 (7 Innings)

(Saturday June 18th)

The Steves defeated their Victory League foe the Falcons, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles, good defense and they were aided by nine walks. The Steves starting pitcher was veteran Nick Krippner, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Gentile threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Bo Schmitz, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Durant went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Charlie Kent went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Fuecker had a sacrifice fly, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and given credit for a RBI, he also scored a run. Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Ben Oman went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Blake Guggenberger earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jack Greenlun earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Jeremy Mugg, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gerard Kokett threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and two runs and Dan Kokett threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Brady Shelstad, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jeremy Mugg went 1-for-3 with a double. Nick Kokett and Ray Kokett both went 1-for-3, Dan Kokett earned a walk and Cooper Grahorn earned a walk and he scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 1 OPOLE BEARS 0

(Saturday June 18th)

The Skis defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by five hits, including a double that drove in the games only run in the fourth inning. The Skis played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Ben Thomas threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Matt Baier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored the games only run. Chris Reller went 1-for-3 with a double, Alex Gwost went 1-for-3 and Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4.

The Bears starting pitcher was Alex Lange, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, one run, no walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. The Bears offense was Dierks Opatz, he went 1-for-6.

SOBIESKI SKIS 6 BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 3 (11 Innings)

(Sunday June 19th)

The Skis defeated their Victory League rivals the Billygoats, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. The Skis put up three big runs in the top of the eleventh inning. The Skis starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Gwost threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks. Dusty Parker threw five innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up five hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Riley Hirsch went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Zach Opatz went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Collin Kray went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Joey Hanowski went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks. Dan Marod went 1-for-4, Matt Baier went 1-for-6, Dusty Parker was hit by a pitch and Riley Czech scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Billygoats was Andrew Winscher, he threw six innings, he gave up five his, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Tautges threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Billygoats were led on offense by Lane Girtz, he went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and Noah Boser went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Kummet went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Matt Tautges went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Joe Kahl went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks, Shawn Lanners went 1-for-4 and Andrew Ruekert was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

AVON LAKERS 12 SWANVILLE SWANS 2 (8 Innings)

(Saturday June 18th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Swans, backed by seventeen hits, including three doubles, they were aided by eight walks and they played good defense. Cole Wellmann started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Cody Stich threw one inning in relief, to close it out, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Peyton Randall, he went 4-for-6 with a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Cole Wellmann went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned two walks. Matt Meyer went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned three walks, and he scored three runs. Izaac Hutchinson went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Cody Stich went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jackson Henderson went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Brandon Holm went 1-for-2 and Caleb Curry earned a walk.

The Swans starting pitcher was Tyler Evans, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Travis Barthel threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Swans offense was led by Levi Beseman went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Tren Dinius and Colton Kruzel both went 1-for-4 and Jordan Sales went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. D. D went 1-for-3 with a double and Travis Barthel earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

AVON LAKERS 3 NISSWA LIGHTNING 2

(Sunday June 19th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals in a great pitching dual, backed by six timely hits and aided by six walks. The Lakers played solid defense in support of their pitcher, Mitch McIntyre started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Rookie Elian Mezquita threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts to earn the save.

The Lakers offense was led by player/manager Caleb Curry, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Matt Meyer went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Isaac Hutchison went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Cole Wellmann went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Noah Voz earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Dolan earned two walks and he scored a run, Payton Randall earned a walk and Elian Mezquita had a stolen base.

The Lightning starting pitcher was Chris Pederson, he threw four innings, he gave up three its, two runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Aaron Jenkins threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Kody Ruedisili threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Tory Miller, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Drew Boland went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Kody Ruedisili and Nic. R both earned a walk and Aaron Jenkins scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 5 BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 3

(Saturday June 18th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Victory League rivals the Billygoats, backed by thirteen hits, including two doubles and a home run. The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was righty Drew Beier, he threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Charlie Hackett threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by rookie Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored and Sam Keeler went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4 with a home run. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-3 for a RBI and veteran Mitch Loegering went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-5 with a double, he scored a run and he had a stolen base and Charlie Hackett went 3-for-5. Colby Johnson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-5.

The Billygoats starting pitcher was Todd Robinson, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Tautges threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Billygoats offense was led by Joe Kahl, he went 2-for4- for a RBI and Matt Kummet was credited for a RBI. Noah Boser went 2-for-5 and Travis Kahl went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Shawn Lanners and Kyle Winscher both went 1-for-3, Matt Tautges earned a walk and he scored a run and Lane Girtz earned a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 2

(Saturday June 18th)

The Black Sox defeated their league rivals the Blue Jay in a walk off, backed by eight hits including one big double and solid defense. The Black Sox starting pitcher was Mitch Reller, he threw seven innings. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Carter Neuschwander threw two innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Carter Sawyer, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk, including the walk off hit. Ben Millard went

2-for-4 and he scored a run and Trevor Sawyer went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Bryan Benson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Nate Mettenburg earned a walk and he scored a run and Eric Eveslage earned a walk.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Matt Swanson, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Justin Cichon, he went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Levi Lampert went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Haden Chuba went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice bunt and Brandon Welinski went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brock Cichon went

1-for-5, Brady Burgraff had a sacrifice bunt and Luke Harren earned a walk.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 9 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3

(Sunday June 19th)

The Rebels defeated their league rivals the Steves, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles, they were aided by six walks and good defense. The Rebels starting pitcher was Bryce Flanagan, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Rebels offense was led by Riley DeRosier, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Alex Haapajoki went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Bryce Flanagan went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jack Schafer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jason Sather earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Josh Hukriede went 2-for-6 and he scored two runs and Adam Jensen went 2-for-5. Nick Jelacie went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brett Kramer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Steves stating pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five its, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chris Belling threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Derek Durant threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Jack Greenlun, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Cole Fuecker went 3-for-4 with a home run and Bo Schmitz went

1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brandon Waldvogel went 2-for-4 with a double. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Derek Durant earned a walk.

AITKIN STEAM 10 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 7

(Sunday June 19th)

The Steam defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, backed by fifteen hits, including two doubles. The starting pitcher for the Steam was Hunter Nissen, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two runs, seven walks and he recorded one strikeout. Max Onyx threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Carlson Kullhem threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks. Carter Dox threw two innings, he gave one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Steam offense was led by Carson Kullhem, he went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Nathan Elmstrom went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a two runs. Landon Janzen went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Hunter Hills went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Dox threw 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jon Blanchette wen 2-for-5 for a RBI, Jake Ince had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Craig Ashton went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Kyle Cliff was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Andrew Kerzman, he threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, ten runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Braegelmann threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Trevor Sawyer, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Neuenschwander went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Sawyer earned a walk, h was hit by a pith and he was credited for a RBI. Matt Johnson earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI and Jake Braegelmann was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Bryan Benson earned two walks and he scored a run, Nate Mettenburg earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Thomas Benson earned three walks and he scored a run.

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 4 OPOLE BEARS 3

(Sunday June 19th)

The Devils defeated their league rivals the Bears, backed by six hits and solid defense. The starting pitcher for the Devils was Alex Guggisberg, he threw six innings, he gave up up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dillon Solid threw three innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Devils offense was led by Hunter Wicklund, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kamden Happke went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tanner Wickland went 1-for-3 he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Welle went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Connor Knettel was credited for a RBI. Luke Zonklelli had a sacrifice bunt, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jacob Zonkelli went 1-for-4 and Kolton Happke had a stolen base.

The Bears starting pitcher was Isaiah Folsom, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tate Lange threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Blake Niemeyer, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tate Lange went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Hunter Ahrens went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Alex Lange earned a walk and Tony Boeckermann scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE STANDINGS SOUTH/WEST

Sobieski Skis 10-0

St. Stephen Steves 6-1

Avon Lakers 5-2

Freeport Black Sox 4-4

Upsala Blue Jays 4-4

St. Wendel Saints 3-5

Opole Brears 2-8

Randall Cubs 1-6

Swanville Swans 1-10

Flensburg Falcons 0-9

VICTORY NORTH/EAST STANDINGS

Fort Ripley Rebels 8-1

Pierz Lakers 7-2

Nisswa Lightning 6-2

Buckman Billygoats 6-3

Foley Lumberjacks 5-3

St. Mathias Devils 4-4

Pierz Brewers 4-5

Pierz Bulldogs 4-5

Royalton Riverdogs 3-8

Aitkin Steam 3-4

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 RAYMOND ROCKETS 4

(Wednesday June 15th)

The Springers from Arrow Head West League defeated the Rockets from the Corn Belt league, in exhibition action. Backed by sixteen hits, including a double and solid defense. The starting pitcher for the Springers was Mason Primus, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.Chris Butala threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Jordan Barth, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Tate Wallet went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Austin Athman went 2-for-5 and Nick Pennick went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. BJ Huls went 3-for-3, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-2 and Jerron Terres earned a walk.

The Rockets starting pitcher was Caleb Ditmarson, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Nelson threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Kienitz threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the batter he faced and veteran Zach Nelson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockets were led on offense by by Paxton Nelson, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored a run. Caleb Ditmarson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Isaac Call went 2-for-4 with a double. Tyler Steen went 1-for-4 with a double and Alex Call went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Kienitz went 1-for-3, Eli Nelson went 1-for-4 and John Sawatzky earned a walk and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 NORTHWEST ORIOLES 0 (7 Innings)

(Saturday June 18th)

The Springers of the Arrow Head West defeated the Orioles of the River View League, backed by twenty hits, including three doubles and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty, Drew VanLoy, he threw six innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Jack Arnold threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Springers were led on offense by Drew Bulson, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Jungels went 2-for-2 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Dempsey went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Tate Wallat went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brian Hansen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, and he scored two runs. Jack Arnold went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Drew VanLoy went 1-for-1 and Mason Primus was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Orioles starting pitcher was Noah Croaker, he threw one inning, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs and two walks. David Salz threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by David Salz, he went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Matt Holien went 1-for-2 and Jake Contreras earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 9 BELLE PLAINE TIGERS 0

(Friday June 17th/Miller LIte Tournament)

The Clippers from the Central Valley League defeated their foe the Tigers from the River Valley League. The Clippers collected eight hits, they played solid defense and they were aided by five walks. The Clippers starting pitcher was veteran lefty Dan Berg, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Justin Thompson went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went

1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. A pair of veterans Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Dan Berg went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Block went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Landen Nieman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Kevin Kramer, earned a walk, had stolen bases and he scored a run.

I have just numbers for the Tigers, NO. 8 started on the mound, he he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. No. 9 threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by No. 11, No. 34 and No. 4 all went 1-for-3.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 CARVER BLACK SOX 0

(Saturday June 18th/Miller Lite Tournament)

The Clippers from the Central Valley League defeated the Black Sox from the Crow River Valley League, backed by four very timely hits, five walks, great defense and an awesome pitching performance. Veteran lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Lincoln Haugen, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Dustin Kramer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Heath Kramer went 1-for-3, Carson Geislinger, Carter Block and Brendan Ashton all earned a walk and Matt Geislinger scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Jay Bresnahan, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Andrew Weber, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Dustin Brockoff went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 8 MONTICELLO POLECATS 7

(Sunday June 19th/Miller Lite Tournament)

The Clippers from the Central Valley League defeated the Polecats from the Sauk Valley League, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and six big runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the walk off win. The Clippers starting pitcher was Justin Thompson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Carson Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 with the walk off double for three RBIs. Carter Block went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Carson Harff went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Justin Thompson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Polecats starting pitcher Michael Revenig threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Polecats offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs he scored two runs. Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-3 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Eckhart went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Braydon Hanson went 1-for-4 with a home run and a double and Danny Blackstone went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Tommy Blackstone went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cole Bovee was credited for a RBI, Ethan Busacker went 1-for-4 and Dustin Wilcox earned a walk and he scored a run.

CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS 10 WATKINS CLIPPERS 0

(Sunday June 19th)

The Red Birds defeated the Clippers in the Miller Lite Championship game, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles, good defense and a good pitching performance. The Red Birds starting pitcher was Nolan Kemp, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Red Birds offense was led by Diego Waisanen, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Andrew Mahlke went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Aaron Pfaff went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Joe Jersak went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Aaron Kloeppner went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Nathan Rosenberg went

3-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs, Zach Unterseher earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Tommy Thompson earned a walk.

The Clippers were on their fourth game of the weekend, after three big games, they were totally exhausted. The starting pitcher for the Clippers was Carter Block, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Carson Geislinger threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Lincoln Haugen, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Kevin Kramer went 1-for-2. Dustin Kramer earned a walk and he had a sacrifice and Justin Thompson earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 17 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 15th)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Gussies of the Central Valley League in exhibition action. The Muskies collected sixteen hits, including six doubles and a home run. They played solid defense and they were aided by eight walks. They put up four runs in the first and eight runs in the fifth innings to give their pitchers a great deal of support. The Muskies starting pitcher was righty Ethan Carlson, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Travis Weaver threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Cody Partch, he went 1-for-4 with a grand slam for four big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Ahrndt went 3-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored three runs. Andrew Deters went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Veteran Tim Burns went 1-for-1 hit a double, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Adam Schellinger went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brian Schellinger went 1-fro3- with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Grant Mackenthun went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Adam Wenker earned a walk and he scored a run, John Schumer earned a walk and CJ Hemmesch earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Tyler Bautch, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Nevin Bloom threw one inning, he gave up five hits ten runs and he issued three walks. James Anderson threw one inning, he gave up two hits.

The Gussies offense was led by Marcus Lommel, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Michael Laudenbach was credited for a RBI. Tyler Bautch went 1-for-4 and James Anderson went 1-for-2. Nevin Bloom went 1-for-3, Aaron Fruth earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Everett earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 13 EAGLE LAKE EXPOS 0

(June 18th/Miller LIte Tournament)

The Polecats from the Sauk Valle League defeated the Expos from the 13/60 League, backed by fifteen hits, including two home runs and a double and great defense. The Polecats starting pitcher was Tommy Blackstone, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Danny Blackstone threw one inning in relief, he gave up one walk.

The Polecats offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, sacrifice bunt for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Bosacker went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three three runs. Michael Revenig went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brayden Hanson went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tommy Blackstone went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Eckhart went 1-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Danny Blackstone went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Evan Demars went 1-for-2.

The Eagle Lake starting pitcher was Travis Noren, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Owen Casteel threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout and Mark Kortuem threw 1/3 of an inning. The Expos offense was led by Owen Casteel, he went 1-for-3, Joe Snell went 1-for-2, Nate Gibson was hit by a pitch and Logan Hermer had a sacrifice bunt.

RANDELL CUBS 3 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

(Saturday June 18th/Farming Tournament)

The Cubs from the Victory League defeated their foe the Joes from the Sauk Valley League, backed by five very timely hits and good defense. The Cubs starting pitcher was Caleb Strack, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Rich Drew, he went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and Kyle Peterschick went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Caleb Strack went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Otremba went 1-for-4 and Carter Natvig went 1-for-3.

The Joes starting pitcher was Tanner Aleshire, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Holthaus threw three innings in relief to close it out.

The Joes offense was led by Lukas Theisen, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Ben Alvord earned two walks and was given credited for a RBI. John Huebsch went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4. Brandon Bloch earned two walks, Andrew Rott earned a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Blommer earned a walk.

JORDAN BREWERS 7 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

(Saturday June 18th/Farming Tournament)

The Brewers from the River Valley League defeated their foe the Joes from the Sauk Valley League, backed by nine hits, including a home run ad solid defense. The Brewers starting pitcher was Jacob Allen, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by veteran Joe Lucas, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored four runs. Dylan Peterson went

2-for-3 for three RBIs and he had a sacrifice bunt. Veteran Nate Beckman went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Veteran Scott Hollingsworth went 1-for-4, JT McDermid went 1-for-4 and Michael Vohnoutka earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Joes was Blake Kilanowski, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, fiver runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Charlie Atkinson threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Charlie Atkinson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Tanner Staller was credited for a RBI. Ben Alvord, Lukas Theisen and Peyton Joos all went 1-for-3.

AVON LAKERS 10 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4

(Friday June 17th)

The Lakers from the Victory League defeated their foes from the Central Valley League in exhibition action. Backed by eleven hits, two home runs and three doubles and aided by nine walks and a big four run seventh inning. This gave the Lakers starting pitcher, righty Matt Pichelmann good support, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Adam Harlander threw one inning in relief, he gave up a run and he issued three walks. Jackson Henderson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for thee RBIs and he scored two runs. Riley Voit went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Wellmann went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cody Stich went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and a stolen base. Ryan Janzen had a busy night, he went

1-for-1, with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned three walks, had four stolen bases and he scored four runs. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-4, Peyton Randall earned three walks and he scored a run and Jackson Henderson earned a walk.

The Rockies starting pitcher was Brady Blattner, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Backes threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Connor Schoborg threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-3 with double for a RBI. Brady Linn went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and veteran David Jonas went 3-for-4 and he earned a walk. Calvin Kalthoff went 3-for-5 and Eli Backes was credited for a RBI. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Alex Geislinger earned two walks and he scored a run. Brock Humbert went 1-for-2, Tyler Lardy earned a walk and he scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 10 COKATO KERNELS 5

(Friday June 17th)

The Express from the Central Valley League defeated their foes from the North State League the Kernels. Backed by ten hits, including a home run and a double and aided by eleven walks. The starting pitcher for the Express was veteran righty Craig Meyer, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded fours strikeouts. Tommy Friesen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Michael Hoffman threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran righty Brooks Marquardt threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Express offense was led by veteran Adam Beyer, he went 3-for-6 with a home run for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Hoffman went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Cody Leither had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jake Traurig went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Brooks Marquardt earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brain Marquardt earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Kernels was Tanner Terning, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Grayson Londerville threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, nine walks and he recorded three strikeouts and Sanders Asplin threw 1/3 of an inning.

The Kernels offense was led by Austin Kantola, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Steve Schmitt went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Adam Barnaal went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Sanders Asplin went 1-for-4 with a double. Alan Pietila went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and Isaiah Powers had a RBI and he scored a run. Zack Morris went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Grayson Londerville went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 4 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 3

(Sunday June 19th/Elrosa “Elite 8” Tourney)

The Saints from the Stearns County League defeated the Hurricanes from the Country Side League to win the Elite 8 Tournament Championship. This was backed by eight hits, aided by five walks and they played very good defense. The Saints starting pitcher was player/manager/righty Ethan Vogt, he thew six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ashton Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Jackson Peter, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Gavin Kampsen was credited for a RBI. Derek Wiener went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Will Vanbeck went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer earned a walk and he scored a run and Peyton Winter earned a walk.

The Hurricanes starting pitcher was Dan Revering, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sean McGuire threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Hurricanes offense was led by Dan Revering, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Stanislawksi went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Peter Gaustad went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Hensch went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Darin Stanislawski went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Tosten Mann, Alex Hexum and Owen Krueger all went 1-for-4.

ELROSA SAINTS 6 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 0 (7 Innings)

(Friday June 17th/Elrosa “Elite 8” Tournament)

The Saints from the Stearns County League defeated their rivals the Twins from the County Line League, backed by six very timely hits and they were aided by seven walks. The Saints play solid defense, to give their starting pitcher great support, Payton VanBeck started on the mound he threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up four hits, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Ashton Dingmann, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Matt Schmitz went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Derek Wiener earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-2, for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Peyton Winter went

1-for-3. Will Vanbeck, had a sacrifice bunt, a walk, one stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jackson Peter earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Ethan Haugen, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Evan Haugen threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Twins offense was led by Adam Schrader, he went 2-for-3, Watt White went 1-for-3 and Ben Kulset went 1-for-2.

REGAL EAGLES 11 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4

(Sunday June 19th)

The Eagles from the Country Line League defeated their rivals from the Stearns County League the Lakers, backed by nine hits and aided by seven walks. The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Grant Paffrath, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts to earn the win. Chi Schneider threw two innings, he gave up a hits, two runs, four walks and he recored two strikeouts. Brandon Carlson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks.

The Eagles offense was led by Brandon Carlson, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nathan Meyer went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Bennet Schultz went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Kemen went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Chi Schnieder went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Wosmek went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Luke Knutson, earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Grant Paffrath went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Derek Dengerud went 1-for-2, Tanner Heinsus was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Karsch went 2-or-3 and Adrian Belden earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Tori Olmscheid, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Orbeck threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Laker offense was led by Sam Hopfer, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Collin Spooner earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Trent Wendlandt was credited for a RBI. Spencer Lieser went 3-for-4 and Nick Dingman went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Adam Jaeger went 1-for-4, Grant Ludwig earned two walks and he scored two runs and Carter Wessel earned two walks and scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 10 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3

(Saturday June 18th)

The Pirates of the County Line League defeated the Lakers of the Stearns County League, backed by eleven hits, including two doubles. The starting pitcher for the Pirates was lefty Sam Oehrlein threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Bennett Evans threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Blake Vagle went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Drew Tangen went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Griffin Bjerke went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Abe Bullard earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Garrett Leusink was hit by a pitch and given credited for two RBIs and Grant Fuchs went 2-for-4.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Trent Wendlandt, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Spencer Lieser threw 2/3 of an inning and he retired the two batters that he faced.

The Lakers offense was led by Mathew Lieser, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Shane Kampsen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jevon

Terres went 2-for-3. Trent Wendlandt was credited for a RBI, Isaac Lieser and Nick Dingman both went 1-for-4.

RICHMOND ROYALS 11 RANDALL CUBS 3

(Sunday June 19th/Farming Tournament)

The Royals of the Stearns County League defeated the Cubs of the Victory League to earn third place at the Farming tourney. This was backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and solid defense. The Royals starting pitcher was Carter Drontle, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Grady Notch and Kyle Budde, they both went

3-for-5 with two RBIs and each scored a run. Cameron Miller went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 2-for-4 for three RBIs. Dalton Thelen went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Backes went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Holthaus went 1-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dusty Adams went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brennan O’Brien scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Travis Wenzel, he threw six innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Rich Drew threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Brett Strack, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Carter Natvig went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Travis Wenzel went

2-for-4 and he scored a run and Rich Drew was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Caleb Strack and Kyle Peterschick both went 1-for-4, Dave Peterson went 1-for-3, Hudson Filippi went 1-for-2 and Matt Otremba scored a run.

FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 4 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 3

June 17th/Elrosa “Elite 8” Tournament)

The Hurricanes from the Country Side League defeated their foe the Riverdogs from the Victory League in the quarterfinals of the Elrosa tournament. They collected ten hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense, they put up three runs in the first and one in the bottom of the ninth for the walk off win. The Hurricanes starting pitcher Alex Hexum threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dan Revering threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Hurricanes offense was led by Tosten Mann, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned walk and he scored a run. Darin Stanislawksi went

2-for-5 for a RBI and Alex Hexum was credited for a RBI. Alex Hensch went

3-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sean McGuire went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Own Krueger went

1-for-4 and he scored a run and Dan Revering went 1-for-4.

The Starting pitcher for the Riverdogs was Zach Leibold, he threw a complete game. He gave up ten hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Riverdogs was led on offense by Cole Jendro, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Nate Psyck went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Rookie Will Gorecki went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair runs. Nate Benusa went

1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Zack Cekalla went 1-for-4 and Brady Brezinka earned two walks and he scored a run.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 7 DAWSON DRAKES 2

(Saturday June 18th/Elrosa “Elite 8” Tournament)

The Twins of the County Line League defeated their foe the Drakes, backed by nine hits, including three doubles, good defense and a good pitcher performance. Mike Danielson started on the mound for the Twins, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs.Hunter Magnuson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Schrader went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jett Salonek went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Scott Rambow was credited for a RBI. Jake Rambow went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Derek Dolezal was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run, Josh Soine was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Kulset earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Ethan Haugen earned a walk and Dalton Rambow scored a run.

The Drakes starting pitcher was Braden Thompson, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, seven runs and four walks. The Drakes offense was led by Josh Staab, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Blake Thompson went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Braxton Thompson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Esten Weber went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Codie Johnson went 1-for-3 and Braden Thompson was hit by a pitch.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4 TRI CITY SHARK 2

(Sunday June 19th/Elrosa “Elite 8” Tournament)

The Twins defeated their foe the Shark for fifth place in the Elrosa tournament, backed by nine hits and good defense. The Twins starting pitcher was Adam Shrader, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and five walks. Jett Salonek threw 4 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 3-for-3 for three RBIs and Hunter Magnuson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Rambow went 1-for-4 with a double and Ben Kulset went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Wyatt White went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Jett Salonek went 1-for-3 and Ethan Haugen earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Sharks was Zac Quammen, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Roe, he went 2-for-2 and earned two walks and Casey Trapp went 1-for-3. Erik Holloman earned two walks, Jack Kroehler and Nathan Brandecker both earned a walk. Casey Lieser earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Ben Palmer earned a walk and he scored a run and Bryan Pierson scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 FARMING FLAMES 3

(June 18th/Farming Tournament)

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the Victory League the Flames. This was backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ben Pratt threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Reece Johnson threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Chase Heying, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Josh Schaefer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rookie Kalen Lewis went 2-for-4 and Shawn Lindsay was credited for a RBI. Luis Aponte earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Schaefer went 1-for-3. Jeff Amann went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Will Kranz earned a pair of walks.

JORDAN BREWERS 6 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3

(Sunday June 19th)

The Brewers defeated the Stone Poneys, backed by six hits and aided by nine walks. Veteran Scott Hollingsworth started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Nate Beckman, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Lucas went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Steve Beckman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Scott Hollingsworth earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Michael Vohnoutka went 1-for-4, Marshal Mazanec earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI and JT McDermid earned a walk. Alex Beckman scored a run and Devyn Ulibarri went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Reece Johnson, he threw four innings, gave up four hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Shawn Lindsay, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Teddy Flemming went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Will Kranz went

1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Zack Overboe was credited for a RBI.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2 LITCHFIELD BLUES 1

(Friday June 17th)

The Hawks defeated their neighbors the Blues, backed by six hits and they were aided by seven walks. The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Connor Holthaus, he threw a complete game, to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk and Tanner O’Lean went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Geislinger and Luke Ludwig went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jordan Kelm went 1-for-4. Cain Renner went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Austin Berg earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Schlangen and Matt Pennertz both earned a walk and Matt Unterberger had a sacrifice bunt.

The Blues starting pitcher Riley Taber threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, seven walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Dylan Koll threw five innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Blues offense was led by Bennett Lecher, he went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Andrew Loch went 2-for-4. Cody Klabunde went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Avery Liestman went 1-for-3. Ben Alsleban went 2-for-4, Brad Larson went 1-for-3, Dylan Koll and Jack Ramthun both went 1-for-2.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 14 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7

(Wednesday June 15th)

The Lakers from the Central Valley League defeated their foe the River Cats from the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action. The Lakers collected fifteen hits, including six players with multi-hit games. They were aided by ten walks, this gave their pitchers a great deal of support. Alex Miller started for the Lakers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Max Fuchs threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Alex Lenzmeier, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Schmitt went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rudy Notch went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Grant Wensmann went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Blake Kunkel went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Andrew Schmitt went 2-for-4 and he scored three runs and Max Fuchs earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Austin Lenzmeier went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Alex Miller earned a walk and Matt Schmitt earned a walk and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Zeus Schlegel, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Preston Schlegel threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings in relief, he gave up three runs, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Cody Thiery threw two innings in relief he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The River Cats were led by Zeus Schlegel on offense, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Samson Schlegel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jordan Picka went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ty Carper went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Jake Carper went

2-for-4 and he scored a run. Callan Henemeyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Hunter Holewa had a sacrifice fly, Jack Grell earned a walk and Preston Schlegel scored a run.

CHAMPLIN PARK LOGATORS 7 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

(Friday June 17th/Farming Tournament)

The LoGators a Class B team defeated their foes the Stone Poneys, backed by ten hits, including a home run and good defense. Their starting pitcher was Zach Keckart, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The LoGators offense was led by Ryan Bruns, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Sam Riola went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jack Pruder went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jeff Heuer went 1-for-4 or a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Mocchi went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Reid Conlee went 1-for-4, Jerry Gooley went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Josh Schaefer, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Teddy Flemming went

1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-3. Kade Lewis and Kalen Lewis both went 1-for-3 and Steve Brinkerhoff earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Saturday June 25th

Kimball Express at St. Augusta Gussies

Luxemburg Brewers at Pearl Lake Lakers 1:00

Sunday June 26th

St. Nicholas Nicks at Kimball Express 2:00

Cold Spring Rockies at Luxemburg Brewers 2:00

Eden Valley Hawks at Watkins Clippers 2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday June 22nd

St. Joseph Joes at Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30

Clearwater Lakers at Becker Bandits 6:00

Saturday June 25th

Sartell Stone Poneys at Albertville Anglers 7:30

Sauk Rapids Cyclones at Monticello Polecats 5:00

Sunday June 26th

St. Joseph Joes at Albertville Anglers 7:30

Sartell Muskies at Becker Bandits 4:00

Sauk Rapids Cyclones at Monticello Polecats 5:00

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday June 24th

Richmond Royals at St. Martin Martins 8:15

Sunday June 26th

Farming Flames at Roscoe Rangers 1:30

St. Martin Martins at Richmond Royals 1:30

Meire Grove Grovers at New Munich Silverstreaks 1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE

Friday June 24th

Freeport Black Sox at Avon Lakers 7:30

Saturday June 25th

Foley Lumberjacks at Avon Lakers 7:30

St. Wendel Saints at Freeport Black Sox 7:30

Sunday June 26th

Freeport Black Sox at St. Mathias Devils (2 Games/12:00)

St. Stephen Steves at St. Wendel Saints 1:30

Randall Cubs at St. Wendel Saints 1:30

Foley Lumberjacks at Aitkin Steam 1:30

Pierz Brewers at Royalton Riverdogs 1:30

Sobieski Skis at Upsala Blue Jays 1:30

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Friday June 24th

New London-Spicer Twins at Atwater Chuckers 7:30

Exhibition Games:

Wednesday June 22nd

Cold Spring Springers at Monticello Polecats 7:30

Friday June 24th

Cold Spring Springers at Farming Flames 7:30

Saturday June 25th

Monticello Polecats at Maple Lake Lakers 7:00

Fort Ripley Rebels at Roscoe Rangers 1:30

Elrosa Saints at Bush Light Tournament 10:00

Willmar Rails at New London-Spicer Twins 12:00

Raymond Rockets at Brainerd Bees 3:00

COLD SPRING DAY IN THE PARK

Saturday June 25th

Cold Spring (VFW) Play St. Cloud Blue at 9:00

Cold Spring (LEGION) Play Little Falls at 11:30

Forest Lake Brewers at Cold Spring Springers 2:00

Litchfield Blues at Cold Spring Rockies 5:00

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS/CLEAR LAKE LAKERS TOURNAMENT

(Saturday June 25th)

Clearwater Lakes and Plymouth Hitdawg 10:00

Clear Lake Lakers and Roger Red Devils 12:30

Plymouth Hitdawg and Clear Lake Lakers 3:00

Rogers Red Devils and Clearwater River Cats 5:30

(Sunday June 26th)

Rogers Red Devils and Plymouth Hitdawg 12:00

Clear Lake Lakers and Clearwater River Cats 2:30

NIMROD GNATS TOURNAMENT

Paynesville Pirates vs. New York Mills Millers 4:30 24th (Sebeka)

Lake Henry Lakers vs. Young America Cardinals 6:30 24th (Sebeka)