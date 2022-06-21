Farmers Eligible for 2021 Drought Relief

UNDATED -- Area farmers are now able to sign up for drought relief.

Minnesota livestock and specialty crop producers are eligible for up to $7500 in 2021 drought-related expense reimbursement.

The Minnesota Legislature approved $8.1 million for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s “Agricultural Drought Relief Program” or “ADRoP”.

Eligible expenses for specialty crop producers include:

water handling equipment

water hauling

wells

irrigation equipment

replacement plants, seeds, or seedlings

additional hired labor

farmers’ market fees for canceled markets

Eligible expenses for livestock farmers include

water-related expenses

feed-related expenses

custom bailing

equipment rental

livestock transportation

livestock pond dredging

cover crop, pasture, or forage replanting

fencing

grazing rights

additional hired labor

Producers have until July 6th to apply. It is strongly suggested to apply online.

For more information on the program and the link to apply, click here.