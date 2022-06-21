Cleared For Takeoff: Richmond Home For Sale Includes Private Airport [GALLERY]

Want to get away but don't love the idea of dealing with the busy airports? Well do I have the home for you!

There is a house currently on the market in Richmond that includes a private airport and hangar to keep all of your flying machines safe and out of the elements. The home, which features five bedrooms and four bathrooms, is listed for $2.7 million by agent Jennifer J. Schaefer of Century 21 First Realty, Inc.

The listing includes 276.96 acres of land with the main home checking in at 5,842 square feet.

In addition to the airport (with 3000 foot runway), the home features a private swimming lake with a sandy beach, a pond and a camping oasis with three camper sites. There is also land for farming along with a pole shed, two Quonset buildings, a hay storage building and two grain bins.

Get our free mobile app

The home was built in 1930 but has been completely renovated over the last decade according to the listing.

ZILLOW:

A pilot's dream! This property has so much to offer, and could be used for so many different things. Private Airport including a 50x80 heated Airplane Hanger and a 3000ft runway. The home was completely renovated within the last 9 years, large addition, gourmet kitchen, 2 islands and a pantry, spacious bedrooms, large walk-in closets. Master bath with his and hers, granite countertops. Beautiful views of a private swimming lake with a sandy beach. There is also a pond and a private camping oasis with 3 nice camper sights, 2 with power hook-ups. Crop land has a long lease history bringing additional income. Many storage buildings, 34x60 Quonset building, 40x90 pole shed, 2nd Quonset 34x60, 26x48 and a 30x38 hay storage building and 2 grain bins. Excellent crop soil. This property is suitable for construction, farming, pilots, camping, hunting, entertaining and recreational enjoyment.

Richmond Home Featuring Private Airport