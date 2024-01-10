Central Minnesota Business Celebrates Being Open 1 Year

A Central Minnesota coffee shop/restaurant/bar is celebrating being open for one year today (Wednesday, January 10th), with discounts being offered to people stopping by for coffee this morning or food/a beverage later today/tonight.

Dueling Brews in Becker shared the news of their 1-year celebration on social media.

Couple things... 1. No modifications. Lattes come with regular 2% or skim milk. 2. If ordering online, go to the category "1 Year Specials" to get the discounts!

The offers vary based on the time of the day. From 7 to 11am, Dueling Brews is offering up $1 small vanilla lattes or Diet Cokes. From 11 to 3pm it's $3.65 off any Panini meal, and then from 3 to 7pm those that stop by can get $3.65 Coors Light and Downeast tap beers.

Dueling Brews, which is located in Becker, houses both a coffee shop and a restaurant/bar in the sale space and depending on the time of day offers either pastries and coffee drinks or you can order lunch or dinner from their menu on the restaurant/bar side.

While being open a year is quite the feat, especially in the service industry in current times, a business making it a year isn't out of the woods yet in terms of success.

"According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 20% of small businesses fail within their first year. The failure rate increases to 30% by the end of the second year, 50% by the fifth year, and 70% by the tenth year."

Those are pretty jarring statistics, which means if you like a local place to eat, do business with, etc you should be supporting them as often as you can, to keep the doors open and the lights on.

If you decide to take advantage of the deals at Dueling Brews today, like all things in life, practice patience with your server, and remember that they are doing their best.

Dueling Brews is located at 14298 Bank Street in Becker.

