Fall Town Ball Update

Hosted by the Clearwater River Cats, they have a four team league with teams from the Brainerd Area, Central Valley League (CVL), Sauk Valley League/North Star (SVL/NSL) and the River Cats. Games are played at 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM on Sundays. Pool Play for the first three weeks, Semifinals Oct 3rd and Championship and Third Place October 11th.

Note: Sunday October 11th Schedule

BRAINERD AREA vs. CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE (12:00)

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS vs. SAUK VALLEY/NORTH STAR LEAGUE (2:30

Results October 3rd

BRAINERD AREA 12 SAUK VALLEY/NORTH STAR LEAGUE 1 (7 Innings)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 13 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4 (7 Innings)

Game Summaries:

BRAINERD AREA 12 SVL/NSL 1

The Brainerd Area stayed unbeaten, backed by sixteen hits, including five doubles and a pair of home runs. Lefty Jonathan Lerma started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Adam Brown threw two innings in relief, he issued four walks, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Kyle Baker, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Phil Hernandez went 4-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Alex Haapajoki went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jaime Enrica went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned who walks and he scored two runs. Jarret McDonald went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Gunnar Wicklund went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Brown went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jonathan Lerma went 1-for-4 with a double and Nick Proshek went 1-for-3 with a double.

The Sauk Valley/NLS starting pitcher lefty Jeff Amann, from the Sartell Stone Ponies, threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, issued four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kirby Moynagh from the Montrose-Waverly Stingers threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and gave up two runs. Zeus Schlegel from the Big Lake Yellow Jackets, threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cole Gueningsman, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kirby Moynagh from the Montrose-Waverly Stingers went 1-for-3 with a double and Robb Moynagh from the Montrose-Waverly Stingers went 1-for-3. Preston Schlegel from the Big Lake Yellow Jackets went 1-for-4, Zeus Schlegel from the Yellow Jackets was credited with a RBI and Samson Schlegel earned a pair of walks. Brandon Buesgens from the Foley Lumberjacks earned two walks, Jeff Ahmann earned a walk and he scored a run and Callan Henkemyer earned a walk.

CVL 13 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4

The Central Valley defeated the River Cats, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles and a grand slam. Right hander Rudy Notch from the Pearl Lake Lakers started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded a strikeout to earn the win. Lefty JT Harren of the Luxemburg Brewers threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, issued one walk and he recorded for strikeouts.

The CVL’s offense was led by a pair of Cold Spring Rockies; Brady Linn went 4-for-4 with a Grand Slam, he scored two runs and Collin Eskew went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Carson Geislinger from the Watkins Clippers went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice for three RBIs and Rudy Notch of the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Andrew Schmitt of the Pearl Lake Lakers went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tyler Stang went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. JT Harren earned four walks for a RBI and he scored a run. David Jonas of the Cold Spring Rockies went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dawson Hemmesch from the Roscoe Rangers was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs.

The River Cats starting pitcher, right hander Cody Thiery, threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, issued five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Proshek threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Smith threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rivers Cats offense was led by Zack Schmidt, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Justin Houge went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jake Carper went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nick Proshek went 1-for-3.