Fall Town Ball Recap

RIVER CATS “TOWN BALL” FALL LEAGUE

Hosted by the Clearwater River Cats, they have a four team league with teams from the Brainerd Area, Central Valley League (CVL), Sauk Valley League/North Star (SVL/NSL) and the River Cats. Games are played at 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM on Sundays. Pool Play for the first three weeks, Semifinals Oct 3rd and Championship and Third Place October 11th.

photo courtesy of Roger Mischke

CHAMPIONSHIP

CENTRAL VALLEY 6 BRAINERD AREA 2

The Central Valley League defeated the Brainerd Area in a very good ball game, a pitchers duals for six innings. Starting pitcher for the Central Valley crew was lefty JT Harren from the Luxemburg Brewers. He threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, two runs, issued two walks and he recorded eighteen strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Carson Geislinger, from the Watkins Clippers, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Collin Eskew, from the Cold Spring Rockies went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brady LInn from the Cold Spring Rockies went 2-for-3 he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rudy Notch from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Tyler Stang from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks. Andrew Schmidt from the Pearl Lake Lakers earned a walk and he scored two runs. Noah Young from Ridgewater Community College, Kimball graduate earned a walk and he scored a run. JT Harren went 1-for-4 along with his outstanding game on the mound.

The starting pitcher for the Brainerd Area, lefty Jonathan Lerma from the Central Lakes Community College. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, six walks, four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kyle Baker threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense led was John Lerma, he went 2-for-4 and Justin Houge went 2-for-4. Adam Braun went 1-for-3, he scored a two runs and he earned a walk. Kyle Baker went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Gunnar Wicklund was hit by a pitch.

THIRD PLACE

SAUK VALLEY/NORTH STAR 14 CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 7

The Sauk Valley/NSL defeated the Rivercats in the third place game, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher, Zeus Schlegel, threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Preston Schlegel threw two innings in relief, he gave four walks, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nate Peterson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three walks and four runs. Brady Boeddeker threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Preston Schlegel, from the Big Lake Yellow Jackets, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Brandon Buesgens from the Foley Lumberjacks went

1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel from the Big Lake Yellow Jackets went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. Samson Schlegel from the Big Lake Yellow Jackets went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nate Peterson went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Izzy Carper went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Boeddeker from the Montrose/Waverly Stingers earned four walks and he scored two runs. Robb Moynayh from the Montrose/Waverly Stingers was credited for a RBI, had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit twice by a pitch. Bradley Peterson earned two walks and Luke Schumacher earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Rivercats starting pitcher lefty Jake Carper threw three innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Smith threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Proshek threw one inning in relief and Cody Theiry threw one inning in relief, he issued four walks and he gave up a run.

Their offense was led by Cole Gueningsman, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Nick Proshek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Callan Henkemyer went

1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Dylan McKinney went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jake Carper earned a walk, was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Justin Houge earned two walks and he scored two runs, Alex Smith earned walk and a stolen base and Adam Smith earned a walk.