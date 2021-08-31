Fall Baseball Scores And Schedule

FALL HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL LEAGUE THRU SEPTEMBER

This was referred to as Friday Night Under the lights last fall, but there wasn’t any high school football either. This year the local games will be play on Sunday afternoons, locally at the FABER, WHITNEY and RICHMOND. There will be several sites around the state also that will host games. I have not gotten any schedules as of yet, but the games will start on August 29th. I will be posting schedules and the results on a weekly basis here.

Results from Last Sunday)

Starting on Sunday 12:00 (D1) @ FABER

Hutchinson over Alexandria (8-0) (8-7)

Starz Team (St. Cloud Area) over Big Lake (12-3) (10-2)

Starting on Sunday (D2) @ Whitney)

Foley over Aitkin (9-8) (8-1)

Eden Valley over Starz Black (3-0) (13-1)

Wild Wednesday practiced from any player for $10.00 at Selke Field (5:30 to 7:30)

No Games Labor Day weekend. Still have openings for the youth league on Saturdays at Whitney Field and our high school League on Sundays. Call Coach Dolan 320-333-3336 for any more information.