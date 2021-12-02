Experience Holiday Trains and Christmas Markets in Minnesota

Holiday festivals are everywhere in the state of Minnesota here in early December. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She highlighted many ways people throughout the state and can enjoy the holidays. In Duluth, the Christmas Express goes from Lake Superior to and from the Duluth Depot. While onboard guests will experience carolers, hear a holiday story and have the opportunity to visit Santa. The Christmas City Express runs select weekends through December. The annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be virtual for 2021.

St. Cloud isn't the only location in Minnesota with a German Christmas market. The European style holiday market is alive in well in St. Paul with their European Christmas Market at St. Paul's Union Depot. The event include warm wine called Gluhwein and European style dishes. This continues through December 19. In Excelsior their celebration is called Christkindlsmarkt's KinderWorld from December 3-5. This includes puppet shows, storytime, alpacas, reindeer and more. Another option is to visit the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Other festive holiday events to take part in in Minnesota includes the Northern Express in Excelsior (thru December 19) and Moorhead (Dec 10-12). Alyssa Hayes says this experience features holiday markets, Santa Claus meet and greets, llamas, festive food and drink, reindeer and more.

If you'd like to learn more about Holiday events, light displays and more go to ExploreMinnesota.com. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alyssa it is available below.