Unique Minnesota Events to Explore Starting in January

Snow and cold aren't always bad things. Minnesota winters bring out some unique and fun events for people of all ages. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. She highlighted the following events in the state to take advantage of.

Ice Castles, New Brighton, goes through Feb.

Imagination, exploration, and magic awaits at Ice Castles. Escape into a world of ice caves, frozen waterfalls, and glaciers formed into archways, caverns and tunnels.

Dates and hours are weather dependent. Closed on Tuesdays.

Minnesota Ice Maze, Viking Lakes Eagan, Jan. 15 – Feb.

The Minnesota Ice Maze is coming to Eagan’s Viking Lakes! Taking place during the amazing annual event, Winter SKOLstice, this year’s maze will be comprised of 1 million pounds of ice and half a mile of passages.

Enjoy the true Minnesota Ice Maze experience with ice thrones, weekend theme nights, scavenger hunts, fire pits, hot chocolate, s’mores, an ice bar, and much more. Other Winter SKOLstice installations will include pond hockey, curling, a Warming Haus with food, beverages and more.

Frostival, Moorhead, Jan. 15 – Feb.

It’s true, cold really IS cool, and that’s what Frostival is all about. Get yourself ready for 6 WHOLE WEEKS of winter fun! Frostival is all about celebrating the “cool” of winter with outdoor events, concerts, and family-friendly activities across our North of Normal city, Fargo, and its sister cities West Fargo and Moorhead. Grab your friends, bring your spirit of adventure (and maybe some mittens) and join us in making cold, cool.



World Snow Sculpting Championship, Stillwater, Jan. 18 – 23

Stillwater is honored to host the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championship competition sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland.

Teams from around the world will travel to Stillwater, Minnesota to create amazing snow sculptures while competing for prize money and the title of the World Champion.

This will be a judged event and will include social events, activities, ceremonies, the people's choice award, and will be fun for the whole family.

