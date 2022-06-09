Festivals and Anniversaries Highlight Events to Explore in MN

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON this week. She highlighted some events happening the state this week and next week. Alyssa talked about the following events.

Minnesota summer events are heating up and making a big return in 2022 with many celebrating milestone anniversaries like Judy Garland’s 100th Birthday, 50th Annual Twin Cities Pride Festival, SPAM Museums 85th anniversary, Mall of America’s 30th birthday, to name a few, along with major sporting events like 2022 MLS All-Star Game (Allianz Field) and 3M Open (TPC Twin Cities in Blaine).

Get our free mobile app

Judy Garland’s 100th Birthday Celebration

Judy Garland and Children’s Discovery Museum, Grand Rapids, June 9 – 12

Follow the yellow brick road to Grand Rapids this weekend to celebrate Judy Garland (born on June 10th, 1922 at the Itasca Memorial Hospital in Grand Rapids). Festivities include live music, exclusive guided tours of Judy’s birthplace home, 100th birthday dinner, talks from Judy experts, Dash for the Ruby Slippers 5k Run/Walk, “Rolling out the Red Carpet” Free outdoor interactive movie featuring “The Wizard of Oz” and so much more.

Celebrate Pride Month

Marshall Pride, June 11 -12

Marshall Pride is a chance for members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies to come together to celebrate. Festivities include a karaoke party and drag show at Brau Brothers Brewing, 5K Run/Walk, food vendors, drag queen story hour and more.

Twin Cities Pride Celebrates 50 Years, June 19 – 26

A week of celebrating Minnesota’s large LGBTQ+ community kicks off with a free barbecue and games for kids at the Pride Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Como Park.

The 10th annual Pride Beer Dabbler: sip and sample a variety of locally made beverages from more than 65 breweries and cideries from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

The main festival features food and live music from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26, at Loring Park. The festivities on Saturday include a Carly Rae Jepsen concert at The Armory and Sunday features a spirited march on Hennepin Avenue.

Explore Minnesota Travel Planning Resources

Exploreminnesota.com offers endless trip planning resources, including an extensive calendar of summer events, weekly event newsletters, fishing reports and more.

Visitors can also call 888-VISITMN or live chat with one of our Minnesota travel experts.

Share your sights and get real time travel inspiration using the state’s popular travel hashtag #OnlyinMN.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alyssa it is available below.