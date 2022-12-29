Ways to Celebrate the New Year in Minnesota

Celebrating the upcoming new year can come in a variety of ways. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some fun things for Minnesotans to take part in.

New Year Events

Minnesota Children’s Museum, St. Paul, Friday, Dec. 30 : Party at the special Sparklerama event from 6-9 p.m., a family-friendly NYE celebration with live music and crafts. $18 admission.

: Party at the special Sparklerama event from 6-9 p.m., a family-friendly NYE celebration with live music and crafts. $18 admission. Skatin Place New Year’s Eve Party, St. Cloud, Saturday, Dec. 31: Celebrate the New Year with the family! With skating, bounce houses, laser tag, food/drinks, and one of the largest arcades in Central Minnesota; there’s FUN for the whole family! A massive balloon net is due to release at 3 PM & 7 PM. Over $1,000 in prizes lay Inside the balloons ready for you to pop open

Events suitable for all ages; candle-lit trails are usually 1-2 miles in length and mostly flat. Many events feature a bonfires, hot chocolate and other refreshments to warm up. Happening in state, regional and city parks and recreation areas. For example/coming up:

Dec. 31 : Wood Lake Nature Center, Richfield -- a New Year’s Eve party takes place from 5-9 p.m. at the nature center and features marshmallow roasting, hot chocolate, nature art and a luminary walk. Jan. 6: Luce Line State Trail, Plymouth

Embrace the Season with the MN Winter Sports Passport

Sign up for the MN Winter Passport to receive #OnlyinMN deals and discounts at exploreminnesota.com/mnwintersports

Explore Minnesota’s new MN winter passport is a great way to snag seasonal deals, such as ski area and lift ticket discounts, winter gear rental discounts, lodging deals and more.

Participating passport business offer winter sports activities and rentals such as downhill skiing, cross country skiing, snow tubing, ice skating, snowshoeing, dog sledding, ice fishing, winter biking and snowmobiling.

Deals are instantly delivered via text and email. No apps necessary!

The passport program runs through March 15

The MN Sports Winter Passport guides visitors through new winter adventures while enjoying savings along the way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alyssa Hayes it is available below.