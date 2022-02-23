Explore an Ice Palace Northwest of St. Cloud

Detroit Lakes has an ice palace as part of their winter festival called "Polar Fest". Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON today. She says this palace is available through February 27th. The Ice was harvested from Little Detroit Lake in January to construct the Ice Palace. Hayes says the Ice Palace is the largest yet with a footprint of 32′ tall x 95′ wide x 24’ deep! Showcase favorites, King Isbit’s throne, professionally carved ice sculptures, and the King Isbit’s playground filled with lights and snow sculptures provides wintry fun for all ages.

Bock Fest, Schell’s Brewery, New Ulm, March 5: “Sip some bock and pray for spring! While beer doesn’t always speed the arrival of spring, it will at least keep you warm.” Enjoy Schell’s beer, brats, live music and bonfires. Have your beer “poked” by our fire tenders, giving your Bock beer some nice caramel flavors.

Winter Flower Show at the Conservatory, St. Paul, through March 20: The 2022 Winter Flower Show will feature a stunning display of flowering trees and shrubs. Spring Flower Show, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, through Feb. 27 : Find inspiration for your spring and summer outdoor living spaces at this year’s Spring Flower Show(opens in new window), featuring more than a dozen vignettes built around outdoor seating arrangements. Get respite from the monochromatic winter landscape and soak up the spectrum of colors found in blooming bulbs, annuals and tropical plants.



If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alyssa Hayes it's available below.