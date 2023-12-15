This MN Christmas Market Was Just Named One of Best in Country!
USA Today just released their 10Best list for the Best Holiday Markets in the Country today (12-15-23) and Minnesota made the list! Coming in at number 3 on the 10Best list is the European Christmas Market at the Union Depot in St. Paul. If you're keeping track, Minnesota now has the #1 Holiday Light Display and the #3 Holiday Market in the Country!
The St. Paul market opened on November 24th and this is the FINAL WEEKEND to enjoy it!
This St. Paul holiday market expanded this year in celebration of their 10th Anniversary, so there's even more to explore. They have added an additional 12 vendors. Plus, they have a variety of food options at 15 different food vendors.
It's a FREE event and there is even a FREE way to get there!
European Christmas Market is a FREE community event to attend with fun for all ages! And there is a FREE way to get to the event as well! Courtesy of Metro transit.
It's an outdoor market so be sure to dress accordingly. But there are outdoor heaters located throughout so you can stop and warm up. This years added vendors will bring the final total of vendors up to 70 so there'll be plenty of shopping for you to do.
If you've never been to the European Christmas Market in St. Paul, take a look at this coverage from last year to get a feel for the fun you'll be in for.
See the entire list of 10 from the USA Today.