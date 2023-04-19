Driver Airlifted After Hitting Deer on the Highway

ISANTI (WJON News) -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after the vehicle he was driving struck a deer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 47 near Isanti.

Forty-four-year-old Noel Turnock of Princeton was driving north when his vehicle hit a deer.

Troopers say he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link with serious injuries.

