Driver Airlifted After Hitting Deer on the Highway
ISANTI (WJON News) -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after the vehicle he was driving struck a deer.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 47 near Isanti.
Forty-four-year-old Noel Turnock of Princeton was driving north when his vehicle hit a deer.
Troopers say he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link with serious injuries.
