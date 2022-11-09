Drive-Thru Christmas Light Experience Opens in Albany Nov. 24th

Lights in the Country in Albany is gearing up for another year of their drive-thru style light display. This experience is over a half mile drive-thru of more than 100,000 Christmas lights, and lights that play to music.

Lights in the Country shared the news of their opening date on Facebook:

I hope everyone is excited for Lights In The Country 2022. Opens Thanksgiving night!!! Mon-Thurs 5pm-10pm Fri-Sun 5pm-11pm

If you are wanting to bring your family out to this incredible light display this year, it is located at 36252 245th AVE, Albany MN 56307.

Get our free mobile app

Lights in the Country Albany MN Lights in the Country Albany MN loading...

Here are some reviews from last year's display:

DuDonne Andrie: THANK YOU so much for sharing your love for Christmas with everyone. My 3 young grandchildren were SO excited! We drove through twice (slowly) and noticed new stuff on the second round. May you be blessed for sharing your love and the Spirit of Christmas. We drove from Paynesville and it was well worth it.

Brenda Dobis: Thank you for sharing this with our community! It’s beautifully and creatively designed and well worth the trip!

Jason Barsness: Made our first trip out there Wednesday night to see the lights and were so amazed. My girls loved them. I have seen and been to many light shows and can honestly say I was the most impressed by the show you put on. Thanks for making my girl's holiday season.

REMINDER: Please be courteous when you are checking out this light display and others this holiday season. Lots of hard work and money go into putting these together for the public to enjoy. Be respectful of hours posted for the light shows, and of the private property they are set up on.

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022