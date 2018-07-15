Dozier Walk-Off Grand Slam Lifts Twins Over Rays

The Minnesota Twins (44-50) needed ten innings and a walk-off grand slam by Brian Dozier to prevail in a back-and-forth affair 11-7 over Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon at Target Field.

The lead changed four times from the seventh inning on, but the Twins eventually came up with the win in the final game before the MLB All Star break.

Minnesota's Jake Cave singled to start the 10th inning and advanced on a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt. Then Tampa Bay's manager ordered a pair of intentional walks to load the bases -- before Brian Dozier hit his 16th home run of the season to end the game.

Fifteen total pitchers saw action in today's game, nine for the Rays and six for the Twins.

To add to the drama, the benches cleared twice in the 7th inning, although in typical Minnesota fashion, it was a very passive-aggressive bench-clearing 'brawl.' :) It did ultimately result in Minnesota's Eduardo Escobar's ejection.

The Twins now enjoy some time off for the 2018 All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Washington D.C.

Next : The Twins face the Royals to start the second half of the season on Friday night (7/20) in Kansas City at 7:15 PM CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)