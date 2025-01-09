Twins Acquire Catcher From the Dodgers

MLB.com is reporting the Minnesota Twins have acquired catcher Diego Cartaya from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league pitcher Jose Vasquez.

Cartaya is 23 years old and as recently as 2023 was considered the Dodgers #1 prospect.  Last season Cartaya played 93 games between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.  He his a combined 11 home runs in 2024.

Vasquez is a 20-year old pitcher who appeared in 11 games for the Dominican Summer League Twins last season.  He had 45 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innnings.

 

