Twins Winter Caravan Stops in St. Joe

The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan made a stop in St. Joseph at Kennedy Community School. Twins infielder/outfielder Austin Martin, starting pitcher Zebby Mathews, former Twin turned broadcaster Justin Morneau, TV play-by-play voice Cory Provus and mascot TC Bear all made an appearance.

Twins Winter Caravan Wiffle Ball (photo - Jay Caldwell) Twins Winter Caravan Wiffle Ball (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

The kindergarten - 8th graders were treated to questions and answers, and a whiffle ball home run contest. The students asked a series of questions ranging from the players favorite teammates to the cost of TC Bear's shoes. TC Bear received the largest cheers from the young fans. Rox mascot Chisel was also in attendance.

Thanks to both Jean Voigt and Anna Willhite at Kennedy Community School for hosting the Twins during the noon hour Wednesday. Voigt says...

We are all incredibly grateful for this opportunity, and will remember it for a long time to come!

Both Mathews and Martin were making their first Twins Caravan appearance and expressed excitement about meeting the young fans. Many of the students and teachers were dressed in Twins uniforms and gear.

This groups on the Twins Caravan are heading to Fargo tonight for a night program.