Does Anyone Actually Care If The Wolves Move? [OPINION]

Let's get this out of the way first: I am a fairly big Timberwolves fan. I went to games at the Dome in their first year and attended about a dozen games a year for the next 20+ years or so.

My grandpa and I would go to the games in the early 90's knowing that they would get stomped no matter who they played. We went to games in the late 90's energized by the core of Kevin Garnett, Tom Gugliotta and Stephon Marbury.

I have attended all but one home playoff games in team history, missing only game four against Houston a couple of years ago.

With allll that being said, I am having a hard time feeling emotional about the possibility of the new ownership group- led by Alex Rodriguez- up and moving the team to Seattle or Las Vegas.

Let's face it: since KG was traded to Boston, this franchise has given us very little reason to care. Passing on Steph Curry, Kevin Love existing, trading Zach LaVine, blowing a chance to grow the franchise with Jimmy Butler... the list goes on and on.

It's not just that the Wolves haven't won, well, anything ever. It's the fact that they seem so incredibly far away from being even a relevant team right now.

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the greatest big men to ever play the game but seems to lack the leadership to carry this team to another level. D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards are two more great offensive players but to this point have shown a worrisome defensive deficiency.

At the same time, we are in the "super team" era where players ditch cities like Indianapolis, Oklahoma City and Toronto to meet up in Brooklyn or Los Angeles. How can a team located in Minneapolis ever compete with that?

The best case scenario for this team would be to move and hope for an expansion team to wash away the sins of its predecessor. Gather a few high draft picks, open a new arena and hope that the culture changes.

Maybe I was spoiled by KG's passion, leadership and style of play. Maybe I am just bitter from all the losing. Maybe I just don't care anymore.