Do The Twins Have The Pitching To Make The Postseason?

Heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, I had my doubts about the viability of the Minnesota Twins as a contender to make the postseason. In fact, I predicted a record of 75-87 for the club heading into the year.

Well, the team got off to a hot start and as we approach the halfway point of the year the Twins are 38-30 and in first place in the American League Central. However, the division lead has been shrinking fairly rapidly over the last couple of weeks.

While I am pleased that the team is still competitive heading into the All Star break, I have some questions about just how far this team will go yet this season. I just don't see how the pitching, currently held together with twine and glue, can hold up for another 94 games.

Part of the problem has been injuries. Josh Winder and Bailey Ober have shown flashes of relevance with the Twins but have both had a hard time staying on the field. Dylan Bundy has been about what was expected, with a couple good starts surrounded by a handful of duds.

Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray are reliable starters, but Gray has had a hard time staying off the injured list so far this season. Chris Paddack was aqChris Archer has pitched well for the Twins but averages just four innings per start... understandable in April but baffling in June/July.

That means the Twins have had to trot out the Cole Sands and Chi Chi Gonzalez's of the world, not a good sign for a team with playoff aspirations.

Don't get me wrong, I have been having a blast watching this year's team. Luis Arraez is chasing a batting title, Trevor Larnach and Alex Kirilloff have both been fun to watch develop and every Byron Buxton at-bat is must-see TV.

I just don't know that I am ready to go all-in with this team because of the pitching issues. It feels like a heartbreak waiting to happen. This is, after all, Minnesota.