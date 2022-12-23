DNR Warns That Slush Weighs Down Ice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the state has significantly affected ice conditions.

The Minnesota DNR says slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. In some areas, slushy conditions are impacting travel on the ice, while in others — especially where ice was in the early stages of forming — the conditions are not adequate to support ice shelters and vehicles, resulting in breakthroughs.

When on the ice, you should check the thickness for yourself and not rely on tracks in the snow or what you’ve heard secondhand.

When measuring the thickness of slush-covered ice, measure only the clear ice, not the slush or snow on top of it. While the cold weather this week could help strengthen ice, it’s vital to check ice thickness regularly.

The DNR recommends at least 5 to 7 inches of ice for snowmobiles, 7 to 8 inches for side-by-side all-terrain vehicles, and at least 20 inches for heavy-duty trucks pulling wheelhouse.