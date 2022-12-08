District 742 Adds Two New Coaching Positions

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area School District is adding two new activities to its offerings. At Wednesday’s school board meeting, the board approved a paid coaching position for trap shooting and the majorettes.

Both Apollo and Tech High School have trap shooting teams, but they’re run by volunteers and not funded by the school. Amy Skaalerud, Executive Director of Finance and Business Services for the district, explained the two teams want to combine into one team and receive funding for a paid coaching position to gain access to student information, like current grades, that help determine eligibility. Skaalerud says the two teams have about 70 participants. During the discussion, board members expressed concerns about what school’s activities director will oversee the program, as well as logistic problems with the firearms necessary for the program.

The majorettes are a unique program, currently operating at Apollo High School. It’s a dance program for students who have little or no experience in dance, unlike the competitive dance program currently offered. The club program performs at events throughout the year but is not competitive in nature. Officials report about 30 students are currently active.

The school board approved paid advisor positions for both activities with a unanimous vote.