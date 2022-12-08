District 742 Sets Legislative Agenda

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - District 742 has set its legislative priorities for the next session.

After months of discussion, the District 742 School Board has prioritized the elimination of the Special Education and E-L-L Cross Subsidy.

Officials claim the gap between state-mandated special education programming and the money received from the state for those programs results is about $1,300 per student, much higher than the estimated $600 per student in neighboring districts.

Council member Zach Dorholt says the necessary changes have already been written up and he says he’s received positive comments from the Speaker of the House and the Senate Majority Leader.

The Minnesota legislative session starts January 3rd.