District 742 Announces Attendance

ST. CLOUD -- Attendance at District 742 schools is down, but only by 1%.

At last night’s school board meeting, the total enrollment at all schools in District 742 was listed at 9,557. That’s down from 9,710 students at the beginning of the school year in 2021.

Executive Director of Finance and Business Services, Amy Skaalerud, told the board that the 1% decrease in students is smaller than the average 2% decline reported statewide.

Here are the enrollment numbers:

Clearview Elementary: 401

Discovery Elementary: 454

Kennedy Elementary: 426

Lincoln Elementary: 390

Madison Elementary: 654

Oak Hill Elementary: 806

Talahi Elementary: 501

Westwood Elementary: 391

North Junior High: 718

South Junior High: 863

Kennedy Community School: 200

Apollo High School: 1,260

Tech High School: 1,536

Total enrollment at McKinley and other alternative sites: 393

Enrollment at the elementary schools is up 42 students, while the junior high lost 76 and the high schools dropped 98 students.

Skaalerud says now that they have the data, school principals will meet to determine why enrollment is dropping.