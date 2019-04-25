Cyclones Take Two From UM-Morris

SCTCC Athletics

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones took a pair of games from University of Minnesota-Morris Wednesday afternoon. Roger Mischke recaps the action.

SCTCC CYCLONES 15 U of M MORRIS COUGARS 0 (5 Innings)

The Cyclones collected fourteen hits including one home run and four doubles and the Cyclones used five pitchers. Lefty, sophomore Hunter Malachek started, he threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he issued one walk. Right handed, sophomore Cole Wellmann threw one inning, he issued a pair of walks. Right handed sophomore Brady Burgau threw one inning, he issued one walk. Right handed sophomore Ben Negron thew one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones shortstop, Jordan Mercado had a very good game, he went 3 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned one walk and he scored four runs. Center fielder, Will Funk had another very good game, he went 3 for 3 with a home run and a double for two RBI’s and he scored three runs. DH Luis Massa went 2 for 2 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Joselito Baez went 1 for 4 for three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Catcher, Carlos Gomez went 4 or 4 with four singles and second baseman Nathan Pereira went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. First baseman, big Daniel Mendoza earned a pair of walks and third baseman Logan Aleshire earned a walk. Left fielder Leo Gonzales had a sacrifice fly and he earned a pair of walks and courtesy runner Tanner Blommer scored a pair of runs.

The Cougars starting pitcher, Colin Lindgren was their pitcher of record. Loan Graves went 1 for 3 and Joe Pelle went 1 for 2 for the Cougars Junior Varsity team.

SCTCC CYCLONES 13 U of M MORRIS COUGARS 2 (7 Innings)

The Cyclones collected twelve hits including seven doubles and a home run for plenty of support for seven Cyclone pitchers. Right hander, Joselito Baez starting on the mound, he threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Right hander Nathan Pereira threw one inning, he gave up one hit, surrendered a run and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Mike Ulland threw one one inning, he issued one walk and he surrendered one run. Right hander, Cordell Lazer threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Right hander Brad White threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts. Right hander, Logan Aleshire threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Right hander, Ronaldo Fernandez threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts.

They had three players with multi-hit games, including freshman Jordan Mercado, he went 2 for 5 with two doubles for three RBI’s and he scored on run. Freshman Will Funk went 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles and he scored a pair of runs. Sophomore Luis Massa went 2 for 2 with two doubles, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Freshman Edmanuely Gomez went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Sophomore Carlos Gomez went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and he earned a walk. Sophomore Hunter Malachek went 1 for 4 with a home run and he was hit by a pitch. Freshman Luis Perez went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Freshman Bryan Ferreira went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Sophomore Brady Burgau earned a walk and freshman Grant Ludwig scored a run.

The Cougars starting pitcher Garret Gergerson was their pitcher of record. Tyler Rowland went 1 for 3 with a double, Cooper Grashorn went 1 for 3 with a double and Joe Pelle went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

Upcoming Games for the Cyclones:

Saturday April 27 th

Cyclones @ Mn. State Community @ Tech College Fergus Falls Spartans (DH) (1:00/3:00)

Sunday April 28 th

Mn. State Community @ Tech College Fergus Falls Spartans (DH) (1:00/3:00) (FABER FEILD)