Crusaders Cruise Past River Lakes In Section 6A Semis

There was no Miracle at the MAC Saturday afternoon, as the top-ranked Cathedral boys hockey team defeated River Lakes 5-1 in the Section 6A Semifinals on the 40th anniversary of the Miracle On Ice.

The Crusaders advance to the Section 6A Championship on Thursday night (7 PM, WJON). CHS will face the winner of Alexandria and Little Falls, who played later on Saturday at the MAC.

Each team killed a penalty in the first half of the opening period before Cathedral broke the ice with a Nate Warner goal on a deflection at 8:39 of the first period, with assists given to Jon Bell and Jack Smith. The goal was Warner’s 27 of the season.

After Jacob Hirschfeld made it a 2-0 game at 14:28 with his sixth goal of the season, Warner scored his second goal of the game and 28th of the season on a semi-breakaway just :31 later. A single assist was given to CJ Zins.

The Crusaders made it a four goal game on a Cullen Hiltner goal at 16:41. Hiltner’s 14th goal of the year was assisted by Bogenholm.

Shots on goal favored the Crusaders 12-7 after one period.

Neither team scored in the second period, which was spent primarily in the River Lakes end of the ice. However, senior center Logan Stellmach did have a pair of quality scoring chances for the Stars in the second period.

Shots on goal favored Cathedral 11-4 in the second, for a two period total of 23-11.

Each side started the third period with a power play, the Crusaders finishing the final 1:24 of a power play to open the period and River Lakes getting its second opportunity at 3:21.

Ethan Howard capitalized on the Stars’ chance with a goal :14 in to the man advantage with a shot from the top of the circle, his 11th of the season. Assists were credited to Stellmach and Blake Blattner.

Ethan Cumming answered with his ninth goal of the season at 12:09 of the third period, assisted by Jack Smith. Cumming shook his defender at the blue line before creeping into the circle for the shot.

The Cumming goal would prove to be the game's final tally. The loss ends the Stars' season at 15-11-1, while Cathedral advances with a 22-3-1 mark.