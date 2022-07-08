Condon’s Grand Slam Lifts Rox Over Stingers

The St. Cloud Rox got a 3rd inning grand slam home run from Charlie Condon and the Rox defeated the Stingers in Willmar 9-3 Thursday night. Brice Mathews added 3 hits, 3 runs scored, a home run and 2 RBIs, John Nett had 2 hits and 2 runs scored and Ethan Mann went 2-3 with 2 RBIs for the Rox.

Joseph Battaglia threw the first 6 innings with 4 hits and 2 unearned runs allowed to get he win. He struck out 4. The Rox are 2-0 in the 2nd half of the season and will play at Rochester tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.