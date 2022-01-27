WHAT ARE SENSORY OVERLOAD GLASSES?

If you have a child that is on what I've heard called, "The Autism Spectrum," you may want to read on, because if this actually helps your loved one, you may want to get involved.

I had the opportunity to interview Lisa Clifford, the Executive Director of Autistalline, a company that has made a promise to provide their science-backed sensory overload glasses to every person on the autism spectrum, from young to older.

You can listen to the interview with Lisa Clifford by clicking on the player below:

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash loading...

HOW DO THESE GLASSES WORK?

Maybe you have seen glasses that work for colorblind people called Enchroma glasses. These are glasses that are helping colorblind people see colors for the very first time. The videos I've seen online are so touching.

Get our free mobile app

Sensory Overload Glasses work similarly. According to information on the Autistilline website:

"When light enters the eye, the retina translates light energy into electrical impulses that travel along two pathways to two different destinations in the brain. The Image-Forming tract creates images and pictures that the brain interprets as visual data. The other destination governs non-conscious functions in the body and is known as the Non-Image-Forming (NIF) tract. Autistalline Glasses work by affecting the NIF tract of the brain".

As you can imagine, to give everyone in the world who has autism a pair of these life changing glasses, isn't actually free. If you would like to make a donation to the cause, you can click HERE now.

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home

TOUR OF GLENSHEEN AT THE HOLIDAYS