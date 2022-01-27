TGI Fridays Giving FREE FOOD To MN Delivery Drivers In February

Delivery drivers and mail carriers have been extremely busy lately. They've been keeping up with the holidays and the pandemic. It's a tough job. In honor of their hard work, TGI Fridays announced they'll be giving free appetizers to delivery drivers and mail carriers on February 10th!

Now, it's time to take that much-deserved lunch break! According to People.com, in order to redeem the free appetizer, you must work with FedEx, USPS, UPS, DHL, Uber, Grubhub, Postmates, Instacart, and a few other qualifying delivery services. You also need to show up to the restaurant dressed in uniform.

People.com reports that those who meet the qualifications to get a free app can choose from: Loaded Potatoe Skins, Green Bean Fries, Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Warm Pretzels, Chips & Salsa, Pan-Seared Pot Stickers, or Spinach & Artichoke Dip.

Alright, now my mouth is watering! So, if you're wondering where in Minnesota you can find a TGI Fridays, you're in luck. Minnesota has 5 locations all within the Twin Cities area.

Coon Rapids (12519 Riverdale BLVD NW, Coon Rapids, MN)

Maple Grove (11830 Fountains Way, Maple Grove, MN)

Minneapolis/St. Louis Park (5875 Wayzata Blvd. Saint Louis Park, MN)

Bloomington (7730 Normandale Blvd., Minneapolis, MN)

Maplewood (3087 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood, MN)

Circle your calendar for February 10th and add a stop to TGI Fridays on your delivery route! You totally deserve a free app!

