Get Free Wendy’s Jr. Frostys All Year With Frosty Key Tags

Wendy's has brought back their Frosty Key Tags so you can enjoy free Jr. Frostys all year!

For a limited, you can buy a Frosty Key Tag (physical or digital) for $2. Then, every purchase you make at Wendy's in 2022 will make you eligible for a free Jr. Frosty as long as you show the key tag to the cashier. How awesome is that?!

Plus, the key tags are super cute! It looks like a little Wendy's Frosty with the date '2022' written at the bottom.

According to Wendy's website, 85% of the proceeds from the Frosty Key Tags will be donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. It's an organization that helps children in foster care find permanent homes.

If you want to buy a Frosty Key Tag to start receiving your free Frostys, you have until January 31st to make your purchase. You can buy a physical key tag at your local Wendy's store or a digital key tag on your phone through Wendy's app.

And, you'll be able to get free Frostys with the key tag through December 31, 2022. I know it's hard to believe, with the weather we've been having in Minnesota lately, but summer is coming!

Soon, you'll wish you had a cold treat to cool you off and give you some sweet relief from the heat.

Central Minnesota has two Wendy's locations. There's one in Waite Park and the other is located in East St. Cloud. You can find their addresses below.

Waite Park (395 Second Street South, Waite Park, MN)

East St. Cloud (10 Highway 10 N., St. Cloud, MN)