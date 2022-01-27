$2 M For a 3 BR Home in Red Wing Built in 1929 – Crazy?
I am all about checking out expensive homes- ones that I will never be able to afford, but it's fun to look at.
This home is currently on the market for two MILLION dollars. It's located in Red Wing. It's right on Lake Pepin/Mississippi River, but 2 million dollars? This seems like a hefty price for a 3 bedroom one and a half bathroom house. It's only just under 1200 square feet too.
So, why is it so expensive?
This is the description on the ReMax listing:
This stunning property on the shores of Lake Pepin on the Mississippi River is one of a kind! Enjoy over 425 feet of private shoreline on a point that juts out into the river. Plenty of space to enjoy the beach, views and good fishing. Unique home built to mimic Asian-style pagoda architecture. Large and open main floor living space filled with windows. Grand stone wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Spacious 4-season porch offers a great space to relax and enjoy the views. 3/4 bath on main level. On the second floor you'll find 2 bedrooms, a full bath and utility room. The top floor features one large bedroom with panoramic views. 4-car detached tandem garage. Unfinished guest house is ready to put your touch on and make your own and includes hook-ups for kitchen, washer/dryer and bathroom. This property is just waiting for you to enjoy for many years to come!
Ok- so it's unique! Would be kind of a cool thing to live in a home that's something that looks like it should be located in a far Eastern country. The pagoda shaped home is a cool find. But you really have to want a "unique" home. Those don't always sell so well. But neither do 2 Million dollar homes in this area. If you have that kind of coin to spend on a home, would you want this one?
Let's take a look inside.
$2 MILLION PAGODA HOME IN RED WING
