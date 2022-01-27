2.1 Million Free KN95 Masks to be Distributed in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- The state has announced 2.1 million KN95 masks are being distributed to community groups, local public health agencies, and schools.

About 650,000 KN95 masks will go to local public health agencies, schools will get 550,000 masks for staff and students. Other recipients include child care centers, clinics serving Medicaid enrollees, and tribal nations.

The state has started to distribute masks this week, with more shipments in the days ahead.

Organizations receiving the masks will provide them directly to Minnesotans, and they will inform you how to get the masks.

There will be a priority for people in higher-risk settings, higher-risk populations, and schools.