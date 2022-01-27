2 From Sauk Rapids-Rice Among Teacher of the Year Candidates

SAUK RAPIDS -- Two teachers in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are among the finalists for Minnesota's Teacher of the Year.

Education Minnesota says among the field of 77 candidates are Trisha Bemboom a special education teacher at Sauk Rapids-Rice high school and Tina Douvier a kindergarten teacher at Rice elementary.

Over the next several weeks the candidates will be narrowed down to semifinalists and then the finalists.

The Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 1st when the 58th Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced.