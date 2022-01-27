Cottage Grove Man Charged in Bank Robbery Spree

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Cottage Grove man has been charged following a string of bank robberies around the Twin Cities.

According to court documents, back in November 43-year-old Michael Prall used force, violence, and intimidation to steal thousands of dollars from three separate banks.

Get our free mobile app

On November 5th he allegedly stole over $2,500 from a US Bank in Bloomington, on November 19th he is accused of stealing about $4,600 from a Bremer Bank in Woodbury, and on November 30th it is alleged he stole about $800 from a Wells Fargo bank in Cottage Grove.