Minnesota Vikings will be able to get a bit of football fix during the off season. Netflix just announced on February 22 that they have a new docu-series called "Quarterback" that they say follows the 2022 NFL season, but uniquely through the eyes of three different quarterbacks.

The three quarterbacks they'll be following for this season includes Atlanta Falcon's Quarterback Marcus Mariota, newly crowned MVP and Super Bowl champ Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes and the one and the only Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins, or as we so lovingly call him these days, "Kirko Chainz" (if you know you know).

the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic'd up for every single game of a season.

I assume they narrowed it down to the three chosen quarterbacks after what the season looked like and had every quarterback mic'd up, all in hopes to get a great story line. They found it in these three quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes having the stellar year he had, not surprising was on the list. But with the season the Minnesota Vikings had this year, that surprised most of us, it shouldn't be too surprising to see that Kirk Cousins will be featured in this docu-series.

Obviously, one of the big reasons, as was stated in the announcement, was he will be followed on the show because he,

engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title

Another fun fact is that, quarterback legend Peyton Manning serves as executive producer for the series, which to me screams, I NEED to see this! Though we don't have an exact date yet, we know this will premiere this summer and give some football love during the offseason. But as soon as I have an exact date I'll share it with you. In the mean time, lets take a look at one of those memorable moments from the Vikings season that I am sure will be talked about by Kirk Cousins.

I'm sure haters are going to hate, but hate him or love him...Kirk Cousins, in my opinion, did us proud this year and I for one really look forward to seeing this new docuseries when it comes out!

