St. Ben's suffered a 1-point 53-52 loss at Moorhead against Concordia Wednesday night. The Cobbers made a layup with :05 left to get the win. Megan Thompson and Alex Johnson had 10 points apiece to lead the Bennies.

St. Ben's shot just 30 percent from the field while Concordia shot 37 percent. The Bennies are 8-8 overall and 4-7 in the MIAC. St. Ben's will play at Carleton at 3pm.