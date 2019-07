The St. Cloud Chutes defeated Little Falls 5-0 and 7-3 in the championship of the American Legion Sub-State 12 tournament Saturday in Sartell. Buffalo defeated Delano 5-2 to capture the Sub-State 15 Title.

Amateur Baseball Results:

Watkins 8, St. Augusta 6

Luxemburg 5, Kimball 2

Monticello 2, Sartell Muskies 1

Foley 6, St. Joseph 2

Big Lake 6, Sartell Stone Ponies 5

St. Stephen 8, Pierz 5