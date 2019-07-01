American Legion Baseball Roundup

St. CLOUD AREA LEGION BASEBALL ROUNDUP

The Legion Roundup will include games summaries and hopefully the upcoming games. Teams Included: Foley Post 298, Sauk Rapids Post 254, Sartell Post 277, Cold Spring Post 455, St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, St. Cloud 76er’s Post 76, St. Cloud Silver Stars Post 428, Eden Valley-Watkins Post 38/453, Royalton Post 137, St. Joseph Post 328, St. Augusta Post 621.

FOLEY 6 SARTELL 2 (Foley 6/27)

The Foley Legion defeated the Sartell legion, backed by nine hits and some very good defense. Tyler Mattson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

They were led by James Peschl he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Alec Dietl and Wyatt Ziwicki both were credited for a RBI on a fielders choice. Chris Plante went 2-for-3 with a double and Logan Thorsten went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored one run. Brady Wirth went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run, Colby Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Preston Owen went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Sartell Legion starting pitcher was Dylan Notsch, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jake Schelonka, he went 3-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored one run. Dylan Notsch went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Nick Greer was credited with a pair of RBI’s. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-3, Wes Nesland and Chris Knellwolf both earned one walk and Nathan Engelmeyer had a stolen base.

SAUK RAPIDS 10 LITTLE FALLS 6 (Little Falls 6/27)

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated the Little Falls Legion, backed by nine hits and and ten walks, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Derek Durant started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Donahue threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he surrendered one run.

They were led on offense by Brady Posch, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Brady Pesta went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk an he scored one run. Conner Hemker went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and Landon Lunser went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Trygve Hanson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Brandon Bokelman was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Andrew Wollak went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matthew Krepp was credited for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored one run. Tyler Hemker earned a walk and he had a stolen base, and Reid Lunser scored one run.

The Little Falls legion’s starting pitcher was Mason Wickstrom, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued six walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Buckallew threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tucker Olson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tucker Olson, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four RBI’s. Travis Wenzel went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored one run and Brady Shelstad went 1-for-4 with a double. Gabe Hirsch went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Calvin Sherwood scored two runs and Caleb Strack scored one run.

COLD SPRING 4 BUFFALO 2 (Cold Spring 6/27)

The Cold Spring Legion defeated the Buffalo Legion, backed by a good pitching performance by Nolan Notch. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Colin Eskew, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three big RBI’s. Brett Sowada went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Max Hansen went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Sam Distel went 1-for-3, Rudy Notch was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Nolan Notch earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Dylan Rausch was hit by a pitch.

The Buffalo Legion’s starting pitcher was Noah Christenson, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Niklas Zahler threw 1 2/3 inning and he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Kai Brisk, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Luke Brings went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Noah Christenson went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Damien Biegert went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run, Micah Rasta went 1-for-3 and Michael Weber earned two walks.

LITCHFIELD 4 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 0 (Litchfield 6/27)

The Litchfield Legion defeated the Eden Valley-Watkins Legion backed by a very good pitching performance. Jack Ramthun threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just two hits, he issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Cade Marquardt, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored one run. Max Tibbits went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and Bennet Lecher went 3-for-3 and he score a run. Carter Block went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Avery Liestman, Andrew Klötzer and Tyler Peterson all went 1-for-3.

The Eden Valley-Watkins Legion starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, he surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Foehenbacher threw threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Connor Lincoln and Jared Geislinger, they both went 1-for-3. Alex Foehenbacher earned a walk and AJ Rasmussen was hit by a pitch.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Monday July 1st

Buffalo at Foley (6:00)

Benson at EVW (7:00)

Cold Spring at Little Falls (6:00)

Browerville at Royalton (6:15)

Tuesday July 2nd

Monticello at Sartell (5:30)

Little Falls at Sartell (8:00)

Monticello at Chutes (8:00)

Upsala @ Royalton (6:30)