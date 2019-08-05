Chutes Season Ends Friday

Roger Mischke

The Legion Roundup will include games summaries and hopefully the upcoming games. Teams Included: Foley Post 298, Sauk Rapids Post 254, Sartell Post 277, Cold Spring Post 455, St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, St. Cloud 76er’s Post 76, Waite Park Silver Stars Post 428, Eden Valley-Watkins Post 38/453, Royalton Post 137, St. Joseph Post 328, St. Augusta Post 621

2019 STATE LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Hosted by Cold Spring

WOODBURY BLUE 4 ST. CLOUD CHUTES 2

The Woodbury Blue Sub-State 5 Champion defeated the Sub-State 13 Champions the Chutes. The Blue got on the board with two runs in the third inning and two more in the fifth. They had six timely hits and a good pitching performance by a pair of Blue arms. Sam Malbec started one the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued six walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Joey Maurer threw the final inning in relief to earn the save.

The Woodbury Legion was led on offense by Luke Paulson, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Joey Maurer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Sam Malbec went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Evan Glunz went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored one run. Josh Hawksfor went 1-for-3, Quinn Kruger earned a walk and he scored a run and Tucker Rinehart was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk.

The Chutes starting pitcher Sam Schneider threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued a pair of runs and he gave up four runs. Andrew Rott threw two innings in relief, he retired the six batters he faced.

The Chutes were led on offense by TJ Neu, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Andrew Weisser was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice. Josh Bell went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Sam Schneider went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Ryan Janzen earned three walks and he scored a run.

ROGER MISCHKE

Email matrat@midco.net