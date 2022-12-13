Central MN Wrestling Updated Rankings

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers, Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS No. 4A

Tucker Simmons 113 No. 4

Lane Olson 120 No. 10

Alex Diederich 132 No. 1

Will Gorecki 145 No. 4

Sawyer Simmons 152 No. 8

Bryce Holm 220 No. 4

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS No. 5A

Ryan Jensen 138 No. 2

Wyatt Engen 145. No. 9

Maximus Hanson 170 No. 1

Carson Gilbert 182 No. 7

Ethan Spanier 220. No. 5

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS No. 7A

Wyatt Novitzki 113 No. 2

Masyn Patrick 132 No. 4

William Pilarski 152 No. 6

Drew Lange 160 No.. 5

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

Payton Hemmesch 182 No. 5

Spencer Eisenbruan 285 No. 6

KIMBALL AREA CUBS Lean and Mean

Hank Meyer 170 No. 6

Haden Rosenow 220 No. 3

BECKER BULLDOGS No. 2AA

Bennett Kujawa 106 No. 6

Kaden Nicolas 126 No. 2

Landen Kujawa 132 No. 2

Adam Jurek 160 No. 6

Tyson Ricker 170 No. 8

Dylan Weber 182 No. 8

Dylan Kolby 220 No. 5

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE LIGNTHING No. 10AA

Cassen Brumm 106 No. 10

Noah Gindele 132 No. 4

Mitchell Koss 145 No. 5

Nathan Klatt 220 No. 10

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS AA LEAN AND MEAN

Cyler Ruhoff 120 No. 10

Cole Rudnitski 152 No. 8

ROCORI SPARTANS

Grady Minnerath 285 No. 4

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Vance Barz 126 No. 7

ST. CLOUD TECH CRUSH

Jack Hamak 113 No. 10

Jaxon Kenning 152 No. 10

Sutton Kenning 195 No. 9

Tucker Hugg 285 No. 3