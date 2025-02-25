Central MN Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

Weekly roundup on the results and new ratings for the following, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Holdingford, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area, Eden Valley-Watkins from the Central MN Conference. St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids and Rocori from the Central Lakes Conference. Little Falls, Pierz, Foley and Albany from the Granite Ridge Conference and Becker from the Mississippi 8 Conference.

CLASS A

HOLDINGFORD

Holdingford qualified seven wrestlers for the state tournament. Masyn Patrick (42-0) at 145, William Pilarski (34-8)152, Luke Bieniek (41-6) 172 and Jaxon Bartkowski (42-3) 189 earned championship medal. Placing second: Joel Theis (18-19) 107, Casey Knettel (15-17) 121, Wyatt Pilarski (33-15) 127,Wyatt Novitzki (37-10) 133 and Simon Boeckman (40-7) 160. Kolton Harren(39-8) 215 earned third place, Lane Patrick (8-9) 139 and Mason Lichy (6-7) 285 earned fourth place .

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs qualified four wrestlers for the state tournament. Placing first is Tyson Meagher (33-4) 107 and Peyton Hemmesch (36-5) 189. Jamison Meagher (33-6) 114 and Roman Roberg (35-7) placed second. Braydon Kierstead Hahn (113) and Mason Hanson (145) both earned place. Mitchel Blonigen (160) earned fourth place and Brice Messer (285) earned fifth place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

Three Jaguars qualified as champions: Brett DeRoo (38-2) 160, Carson Gilbert (35-0) 215 and Hunter Laage (30-8) 285. Noah Jensen (34-7) 107 qualified placing second. Noah Welte (22-14) 114 and Noah DeRoo (15-26) 121 both earned third place. Jace Mueleer (12-21) 172 earned fifth place Ethan Mueller (7-5) 172 earned fourth place and Louie Tensen (13-30) 1145) and Andrew Spanier (20-28) 152 both earned sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles qualified six wrestlers for the state tournament. Cason DeMarais (26-11) 107, Carter Scheeler (27-17) 160, Treyce Ludwig (32-13) 172 and Nick Becker (33-6) 285 earned championship medals. Placing second are John Weiss(17-13) 121 and Brayden Kramer (30-17) 133. Ryder Schmidt (24-19) 152 and Mitch Lipinski (30-15) 215 both earned third place. Brody Sieben (27-22)114 earned fourth place, Ricky Vaquera Valencia (7-23) 139 earned fifth place and Thomas Thompson (3-10) 189 took sixth place.

ROYALTON ROYALS

The Royals have three qualifying for the state tournament. Brandon Mugg (36-2) 285 earned the championship medal. Both Jake Leners (31-9) 189 and Brady Yourczek (28-12) 172 got second place medals. Lane Olson (31-9) 152 and Parker Dietman (24-15) 160 both earned third place. Andrew Hayes (17-18) 114 and Brenden Mack (8-26) 127 both earned fourth place and Jackson Dietman (17-16) (107) and Rex Revoir (17-20) (215) both earned fifth place.

KIMBALL CUBS

The Kimball Cubs have two Champions going to state, both Mark Schiefelbein (32-4) 152 and Hank Meyer (11-1) 189. Lance Schielfelbein (13-25) 107, Miles Looman (12-21) 121, Karson Schmidt (13-19) 127 and Jon Serbus (10-23) 160 all earned fourth place. Teagan Van Nurden (11-7) 114, James Schiefelbein (7-13) 145, Frank Schiefelbein (17-26) 172 and Garrrett Rosenow (7-14) 215 all took fifth place.

CLASS AA

BECKER BULLDOGS

Seven Bulldogs have earned a trip to the State tournament. Boston Kuschel (32-3) 121, Bennett Kujawa (41-1) 133, Landon Kujawa (48-3) 145, Kaden Nicolas (39-3) 152, Bryden Boots (29-9) 160 and Owen Angell (31-0) 172 earned the championship medal. Earning second place medal was Nolan Jurek (25-13) 127. Jacob Williams (39-11) 107 earned third place, Ryan Kujawa (10-15) 114 and Aiden Golley (21-26) 189 both earned fourth place and Jake Rosenew (27-20 ) 139 took sixth place.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers have four champions and one second place winners going to the state tournament. Kyle Stagl (41-0) 107, Rylan Gruber (37-7) 114, Carter Young (42-2) 133 and Caleb Koch (34-3) earned the championship medal and placing second was Grady Young (28-13) 139. The Pioneers earned a total of thirteen medals Link Toops (35-11) 121, Brayden Melby (138-9) 15, Breken Andres (24-20) 160 and Jayden Zajac (31-10) 172 all earned third place honors. Gauge Johnson (27-24) 127, BradlyTanner (20-14) 215 and Henry Hoffman (26-14) 285 all earned fourth place.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers qualified five for the state tournament. Receiving Championship medal is Ivan Petrich (35-5) 215. Cayden Neisen (34-7) 121, Joey Wiczek (34-10) 139, Noah Cameron (33-11) 145 and. Hank LeClair (31-7) 189 earned second place medal.The Flyers had a total of twelve medal winners, Kobi Cameron (13-13) 152, Hayden Ramsdell (27-19) 133, Beau Robinson (35-8) 160 and Alex Schmitz (24-21) 285) all earned third place, Seth Ramsdell (25-15) 107 earned fifth place and Hunter Ramdsdelll (15-16) 172 took eighth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans have three wrestlers going to the state tournament. Both Carter Kremer (32-11) 114 and Aaron Baisley (23-1) 285 earned the Championship medal and Trey Kraemer (23-14) earned second place medal. Mason Moscho (35-18) 127 and Kameron Mascho (35-17) 139 both earned fourth place and Sawyer Minnerath (21-25) 160 earned fifth place. Carson Alvardo-Konz (25-24) 152 and Cooper Notch (29-13) 215 both took sixth place. Easton Rossman (17-18) 133, Grady Brown (6-18) 145 and Zander Bitker (17-29) 189 both took eighth place.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons qualified three wrestlers. Wyatt Wall (34-8) 139, Tyler Wilhelmi (18-14) 160 and William Gutormson (20-6) 172 earned second place medal.The Falcons had a total of twelve medal winners, Bobby Gutormson (8-7) 114 and Jacob DeMarais (29-10) 145 both earned third place, Blake Herbst (16-12) 145 and Keagon Frisbe 923015) 215) both earned fourth place. Walker Harris (14-20) 189 earned fifth place, Simon Brenny (18-20) 121 and Jake Drexler (14-18) 127 both took sixth place, Eli Molitor (8-16) 107 and Messiah Vizenurf (17-18) 285) both took eighth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Jack Bartz (22-12) 1390 and Carter Pesta (28-18) 133 both earned third place, Carter Barz (27-15) 121 earned fourth place and Chrisitan Nelson (8-16) 172 took eighth place.

ALBANY

Connor Plumski (40-5) 189 earned second place medal to qualify for the state tournament. Colton Carlson (29-11) 114 earned fifth place, Bert Schulte (14-24) 145 earned sixth place, Blake Iverson (7-23) 152, Maverick Kotschevar (22-20) 172 and Zach Gruber (9-11) 215 all took eighth place.

CLASS AAA

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

Sutton Kenning (45-2) 189 earned the Championship medal and Jack Hamak ((32-9) 127 earned second place to qualify for the state tournament. Tanner Hugg (40-9) 172 earned third place, Noah Orth (20-21) (285), Batuo Teboh (15-19) 215 and Noah Neuman (15-9) 160 all earned fourth place medals. Grady Doering (21-22) (121 and Connor Frederickson (12-26) 133 both earned fifth place medals.

SARTELL SABRES

Jordan Gulden (39-6) 285 earned a Championship medal to qualify for the state tournament. The Sabres earned a total of eight medals, Peyton Allen (33-13) 215 earned third place, Jayce Gruber (32-14) 107 and Michael Hamak (27-18) 172 both earned fourth place. Tyler Plumski (12-20) 139 earned fifth place, Bodyn Molitor (3-9) 114, Michael Kulu (14-16) 152 and Logan Stang (5-13) 160 all took sixth place.