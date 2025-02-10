Central MN Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

Weekly roundup on the results and new ratings for the following, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Holdingford, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area, Eden Valley-Watkins from the Central MN Conference. St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids and Rocori from the Central Lakes Conference. Little Falls, Pierz, Foley and Albany from the Granite Ridge Conference and Becker from the Mississippi 8 Conference.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers defeated two rivals at the Little Falls Flyer triangular, they defeated No. 6AA Little Falls 32-28 and Milaca Faith Christian 59-10. Wyatt Pilarski, Wyatt Novitzki, Masyn Patrick, Luke Bieniek and Jaxon Barktowicz all went 2-0.

PAYNESILLE BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated two rivals at their home triangular, they defeated St. Cloud Cush 35-30 and Central Mn. Conference rivals ACGC 34-31. Tyson Meagher, Jamsinson Meagher, Ramon Roberg and Mason Hansen all went 2-0.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles defeated the Cubs from Kimball Area 39-36. The Eagles went 2-1 the Melrose Defender quadrangular. They defeated GLS 38-36 and Sauk Centre 44-27. They lost a close one to Section 2AA foe Delano 41-35. Cason DeMarais Bayden Kramer and Mitchell Gapinski all went 3-0 and Ryder Schmidt, Treyce Ludwig and Nick Becker all went 2-1.

BELGRADE-BROOETEN-ELROSA JAGAUARS

The Jaguars lost a close one to Class A Lean and Mean LPGE/BR 24-27 and they defeated BOLD and Crosby-Ironton.

ROYATLON-UPSLA ROYALS

The Royals were defeated by No. 8AA ranked Pierz 57-11.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs were defeated by Eden Valley-Watkins 36-39. The Cubs split their duals with two Section 4A rivals, they were defeated by LeSueurHenderson 41-27. They defeated Trinity 48-24. James Schiefelbein, Mark Schiefelbein, Jon Serbus and Hank Meyer all went 2-0.

CLASS AA TEAMS

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated three rivals in the HLWW quadrangular. They defeated HLWW No. 10AA 39-24 and No. 12AA ranked 36-35 and Sibley East 64-6. Jacob Williams, Boston Kuschel, Bennett Kujawa, Landon Kujawa and Owen Angel all went 2-0 and Oden Duncombe, Nolan Jurek and Brayden Boots all went 2-1.

PIEIZ PIONEERS

The PIONEERS No. 8AA ranked defeated Royalton-Upsala 47-11.

LTTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers No. 6AA ranked defeated No. 3A Holdingford 32-28, and Milaca 63-9 at their home triangular. Sam Strack, Seth Ramsdell, Mason Rausch, Beau Robinson and Chaston Gwost all went 2-0.

FOLEY FALCONS

The FALCONS were defeated by No 8AA Pierz 48-3.

ALBANY PUPLE HUSKIES

The Huskies earned five medals for 85.5 points at the their Purple Pride Invitational. Connor Plumski (189) earned second, Maverick Kotschevar (172) and Braeden Geise (114) both earn third place. Colton Carlson (107), Braeden Geise (114), Bert Schulte (145) and Blake Iverson (152) all earned fourth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm split duals with Section 6AA foes, they defeated Rockford 48-22 and they were defeated by Litchfield/DC 60-12. Charter Barz and Bryce Ness both went 2-0!

CLASS AAA TEAMS

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush were defeated by a pair of Central Mn. Conference teams at the Paynesville Bulldogs home triangular. The were defeated by No. 6A ranked Paynesville Area 34-30 and by ACGC 48-25. Jack Hamak, Tanner Hugg, Sutton Kenning and Noah Orth all went 2-0! The Crush earned fourth place wit 95 points at the Albany Purple Pride invite with eleven medals. Tanner Hugg (172) and Sutton Kenning (189) both earned championships and Noah Orth (285) earned second place. Grady Doering (121) and Jack Hamak both earned third place and Elijah Green (189) earned fourth place. Kayne Doering (107), Kyan Medina (160), Tommy Herring (215) and Michael Bueckers (285) all took sixth place.